The Not-So-Spooky Spectacular will be available to watch Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

Disney Will Host Virtual Viewing of Its Halloween Fireworks Show Tonight — in May — Here's Why

While many admit they're losing track of the days in quarantine, Disney seems to have mixed up their months.

On Friday night, Disney is releasing a previously recorded version of its Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks display (watch below). Yes, in May.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The reason for the seemingly seasonably inappropriate event, which premiered last fall at the Magic Kingdom as part of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party: We're #Halfway2Halloween and Disney is marking the week with special programming that it would usually save for October.

And while most people may be thinking about Memorial Day Weekend plans, those who were hoping to spend a summer vacation at Disney parks, which remain closed in the U.S. indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic, will likely be happy to accept the alternative timing if it means access to some remote magic.

The show, which is MCed by The Nightmare Before Christmas's Jack Skellington and his ghost dog Zero, follows Mickey, Minnie and the gang as they have an adventure through a haunted house — Cinderella's castle outfitted with elaborate projections — and incorporates special effects, lasers, lighting and of course, fireworks.

The show will be available to view Friday night at 7 p.m. on YouTube.

Image zoom Disney

Disney has released a handful of videos, offering access to shows and attractions you'd usually have to head to the parks to experience. Their new Magic Happens parade, created in collaboration with Todrick Hall, can be viewed online, as can a virtual POV ride on the Slinky Dog Dash rollercoaster.

Image zoom Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG

Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California both closed their gates in March amid the pandemic. There is currently no planned date for either park to reopen. However, the shopping and dining destination Disney Springs in Orlando will begin a phased reopening of select businesses on May 20.