Disney Fans Can Now Take an Actual Piece of the Parks Home Thanks to a New Upcycling Initiative

In addition to the reuse initiative, Disney is donating $25,000 to TreePeople, a nonprofit that helps plant and care for trees in the mountains and urban areas throughout Southern California

Disney Pirates trees merch
Disney lovers are always looking for new ways to take a slice of the parks home at the end of a visit and a new initiative will let them do just that.

When several trees surrounding the Pirates of the Caribbean ride had reached the end of their life and need to be removed, rather than turn them into mulch, as is the typical process, Disney decided to create a limited number of keepsakes out of them, which park goers will be able to purchase.

Two hefty pieces will pay tribute to the location of the trees, outside the classic attraction that spawned the blockbuster films.

The first is a large slice of trunk (below) that's been turned into a timeline of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, using the trees rings — one for each year — to mark significant dates in its evolution since its opening in 1967. Just 45 of the timelines will be available for purchase.

The second is an elaborately hand-carved plaque (at top) that resembles the theming found throughout the classic dark ride. Only 4 will be available to purchase.

The pieces will be available to purchase Disneyland Resort galleries on Sunday, Sept. 11, directly after the D23 Expo, the company's annual convention, which is happening this weekend in Anaheim, Calif.

Visitors to the Disney Parks Through the Decades: A Disney Ambassador Perspective panel at D23 will receive one of the 1,000 medallions made from slices of smaller branches of "end-of-life" trees from the Disneyland park. The rounds are branded with the type and location of the tree from which they came.

The program, which will grow to include numerous other limited edition pieces from different trees, each paying tribute to the attraction it was near, was the brainchild of Disneyland Resort urban forester and 25-year cast member, Rhonda Wood.

In addition to the reuse initiative, Disney is donating $25,000 to TreePeople, a nonprofit that helps plant and care for trees in the mountains and urban areas throughout Southern California.

