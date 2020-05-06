Other new procedures Disney is considering to roll out include "increased cleaning and disinfection" of high-traffic areas and "screening and prevention support" for guests

Disney 'Exploring' Phased Reopening of Restaurants and Retail But Parks to Remain Closed for Now

Disney is looking into phasing out the reopening of its U.S. theme parks after Disneyland and Walt Disney World were closed indefinitely in March due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Disney Parks’ chief medical officer Dr. Pamela Hymel wrote in a blog post on Tuesday that the company is considering “how best to begin the reopening process, including a gradual reopening and/or partial reopening of certain locations” following news that Shanghai Disneyland will reopen at a limited capacity on May 11 with added social distancing and other safety precautions.

Measures Disney is exploring for its other parks include a "phased reopening" of retail and dining locations before opening the gates to its theme parks.

"As you can imagine, managing guest density in queues, restaurants, hotels, ride vehicles and other facilities throughout the park and across the resort is a major focus, as we implement physical distancing guidelines based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies," Hymel wrote.

Image zoom Walt Disney World Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Other new procedures Disney is considering to roll out include "increased cleaning and disinfection" of high-traffic areas and "screening and prevention support" for guests.

According to the company, health measures such as adding hand sanitizers and handwashing stations across its parks "have already been implemented."

Currently, Disney has closed all of its attractions, hotels and stores in North America. This includes the Aulani resort in Hawaii, which was the last Disney property in the U.S. to close in the midst of the pandemic on March 23.

On April 1, the parks stoked rumors about a potential end date to the closure by opening new reservations starting June 1. They noted at the time that the reservations would be flexible, and guests would be able to modify their bookings if the park does not reopen by the date of their reservation, or if it opens earlier.

Image zoom Disneyland Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty

Disney's theme parks and cruise businesses have been severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis. The company reported a 58 percent drop in operating income for 2020's second quarter, compared to the same period last year, during a call with analysts on Tuesday, according to CNBC. Disney also said Tuesday that it estimated that $1 billion of revenue has been lost due to park closures.

With movie theaters closed in addition to park closures, Disney said in the call that its quarterly profit fell more than 90 percent, MarketWatch reported.

On March 12, PEOPLE first reported that Disneyland and Disney World would both close over that weekend, following the closure of other major tourist attractions and events around the world.

The governors of both California and Florida had already declared a state of emergency in order to redirect funds to fight the spread of the virus in their states. President Trump declared a national state of emergency the following day.

They initially planned for a two-week closure, reopening at the end of March. But on March 27, the company announced that both parks would be closed indefinitely.

Disney shared the news in a statement on their official Twitter, writing, “While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority.”

In April, it was announced that Disney World would furlough 43,000 union employees due to the ongoing closure. According to the Services Trade Council Union, the company reached an agreement to maintain health insurance and other benefits during the furlough, which began April 19.

As of May 5, there have been at least 186,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 68,843 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

