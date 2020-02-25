Disney Cruise Line Reveals Plans for New Port of Call That Will Be Magical for Frozen Fans

Image zoom Matt Stroshane

Disney fans can soon embark on a whole new world of cruise adventures.

On Monday, Disney Cruise Line announced that summer 2021 will see the return of one of its most popular ports of call, Greece, as well as an opportunity for vacationers to test the waters of several new global destinations including Sweden and — attention Frozen fans! — Norway.

Bookings for the new itineraries will open to the public on Friday.

The first of the new trip packages, set sail around the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas making stops in the Greek Isles (with stops in Santorini and Mykonos), Spain and along the French Riviera between May and July of 2021. One trip stops at the city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, a medieval location known as the “Pearl of the Adriatic,” which may also appeal to grown-up sailors as the setting of King’s Landing from Game of Thrones.

Later in July and through September 2021, guests can marvel at the British Isles, northern Europe, the Baltic Sea, Iceland and Norway’s famous fjords.

Select Disney cruises will stop for the first time in the medieval city of Visby, Sweden, and the village of Eidfjord, Norway. It’s located at the foot of Hardangervidda, the country’s largest national park and home to many natural wonders — though talking snowmen and troll sightings are not guaranteed.

Back across the Atlantic, Disney announced Alaskan trips departing from Vancouver, Canada, will offer vacationers the chance to observe the northern location’s natural wonders, ranging from glaciers to wildlife.

And for those looking for more tropical surroundings, the cruise line will also head to sunny hotspots in the Caribbean and Bahamas, with trips ranging from three to nine nights. These itineraries hit up picturesque beaches, and most also stop at Disney’s very own private island, Castaway Cay.

In August, Disney Cruise Line unveiled plans for its highly anticipated fifth ship, which will be named the Disney Wish. As with all the Disney Cruise Line ships that came before it, the Disney Wish will have an iconic —character gracing its stern, reflecting the theme of the vessel.

For the Wish, that character is Tangled‘s Rapunzel.

Scheduled to make its maiden voyage in January 2022, the Disney Wish will feature approximately 1,250 guest staterooms. Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the new ship is the destination it will be cruising to — a location called Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas.