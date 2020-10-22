Bookings for early 2022 itineraries departing from ports around the U.S. are opening this week.

Disney Cruise Line Opens Bookings for 2022 With Itineraries in the Bahamas, Caribbean, and More

Disney Cruise Line’s early 2022 bookings open this week on Oct. 22 for all guests, with itineraries through the Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, and more from ports around the United States, including the cruise line’s newest home port, New Orleans. Here’s what this beloved cruise line — voted the best cruise line for families by Travel + Leisure readers in the 2020 World’s Best Awards — has in store for 2022.

Enjoy ocean views and beautiful beaches on four- to seven-night cruises around the Caribbean. Itineraries depart from Galveston, New Orleans, Miami, and Port Canaveral and visit destinations like Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Jamaica, the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, and more. Meanwhile, three- to six-night cruises through the Bahamas leave from Port Canaveral, Miami, Galveston, and New Orleans and visit popular destinations like Key West and Nassau. Of course, Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, is a highlight for many of these itineraries through the Bahamas and Caribbean — guests can take advantage of family-friendly activities in a tropical setting that offers a dose of quintessential Disney magic.

West Coasters can set sail for Baja aboard the Disney Wonder on two-, four-, and five-night cruises from San Diego, visiting towns like Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico. Also departing from San Diego, a five-night Pacific Coast cruise will take guests to San Francisco and Victoria, Canada, before ending in Vancouver.

Image zoom Getty Images

A 14-night journey from New Orleans to San Diego will stop in Cozumel, Grand Cayman, and Colombia before passing through the Panama Canal and spending a few days at sea, visiting popular Mexican beach towns such as Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas.

Finally, Disney is bringing back its popular cruises to Hawaii in 2022, with two 10-night options traveling between Honolulu and Vancouver, each spending five days in the islands.

The Disney Cruise Line's highly anticipated new ship, the Disney Wish, is absent from this lineup. The ship was set to debut in early 2022, but its maiden voyage has been delayed because of coronavirus-related construction delays, according to USA Today.