Disney Cruises are still halted indefinitely, but travelers have reason to be optimistic about the future with new details emerging about the company's latest ship.

The Disney Wish is on track to debut in summer 2022 as the fifth ship in the cruise line's fleet, Disney confirmed in a press release on Friday. As previously announced, the ship will feature theming based on Cinderella, and will have a "motif of enchantment" that can be found in "the architectural and thematic foundation of the ship's design," according to the release.

A new rendering of the ship's Grand Hall, which is where guests will be welcomed when they board, shows off some of these elements. The open, airy space will be the hub of this "Castle on the Seas," and features shimmering pixie dust-inspired lights, a large chandelier, and a golden replica of Cinderella at the base of the grand staircase.

Disney Cruise Line's Newest Ship Will Be a Cinderella-Inspired 'Castle on the Seas' Credit: Disney Cruise Line

Cinderella is not the only Disney character that will be in the spotlight on the Disney Wish, though. The company says that a "wide range of stories will be represented on board, from Disney and Pixar to Marvel and Star Wars." Additionally, a suspended statue of Rapunzel will be featured on the ship's stern.

This is also the first ship on which Minnie Mouse will serve as the "captain," a move toward "solidifying her pioneering place at the forefront of the fleet's future," Disney says.

Earlier this month, Disney Cruise Line announced that all sailings through June would be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While Royal Caribbean was the first cruise line to announce new sailings this summer out of the Bahamas with fully-vaccinated passengers and crew, other cruise lines have yet to follow suit on these guidelines.