Disney's California Adventure Park Will Host a Limited-Time Food Festival in March
About 1,000 employees who were laid off or furloughed because of pandemic closures will be rehired for the event
Nearly one year after shutting the doors to its California theme parks indefinitely, Disney California Adventure Park will host a food festival next month.
Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock announced the news in a memo to employees on Monday.
Tentatively scheduled for mid-March, the event is described as a "limited-time ticketed experience" that will take place with limited capacity and safety measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Attractions will not be open during the event.
"This past year has presented extraordinary challenges, but that has not curtailed in any way our ability to move forward with a spirit of optimism," Potrock said in the memo.
Disneyland and California Adventure were first closed last March because of the ongoing pandemic. While Disneyworld in Florida has since reopened, regulations in California mandate theme parks remain shuttered.
Back in October, the company was forced to lay off 28,000 park employees because of COVID-19 shutdowns.
About 1,000 employees who were laid off or furloughed will be rehired for the upcoming food festival.
The event will allow guests to enjoy "unique, carefully crafted entertainment experiences" in addition to food, beverages and merchandise. Ticket prices and other details have yet to be announced.
Shops and restaurants at California Adventure's Buena Vista Street, along with those in Downtown Disney, were allowed to reopen in November, but were temporarily closed for outdoor dining in December when Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a stay-at-home order. The order was lifted on Jan. 25.
