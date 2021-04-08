Disneyland's Avengers Campus Will Officially Open June 4 — Sneak a Peek Inside!

The new land was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2020, but was pushed back due to COVID-19

Avengers, prepare to assemble!

Disneyland's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, announced Thursday afternoon that they'll be opening their highly anticipated Avengers Campus on June 4, 2021 — and PEOPLE has a sneak peek at the action, above.

"We are so excited to soon welcome our guests to Avengers Campus, our first land dedicated to Super Heroes," said Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort, in Thursday's press release. "Here, our cast members will unite to help guests of all ages find their super powers and create special memories."

The new campus was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2020 — and a media preview day even took place in March 2020 — but the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back as Disney parks around the world were forced to close down operations.

Eager fans's spidey senses may have been tingling that this announcement was coming: On December 31, the official Disney fan club, D23, shared a post on their site confirming that the Avengers Campus would be opening sometime in 2021. The fan club did not give an exact date for the campus's grand opening at the time.

The brand-new land includes an exciting new attraction called WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, which will allow guests of all ages to sling webs just like the superhero. Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker for the family-friendly adventure!

Guests will also be able to meet fan-favorite superheroes like Ant-Man and The Wasp at Disneyland for the first time, as well as see Iron Man in a new suit of armor and Doctor Strange practicing mystic arts at an Ancient Sanctum. Plus, Spider-Man will be (literally!) swinging above the land's rooftops and showing off some acrobatics — including flips 60 to 65 feet in the air.

Several new dining locations will "offer dishes that are rich in both flavor and storytelling, including normal foods at unusual scales," according to the press release. These locations include the Pym Test Kitchen, Pym Tasting Lab, Shawarma Palace and Terran Treats.

Disney officials have previously said the land will be a place where fans can live out their superhero dreams in a fully immersive park that mixes innovative technology with fun.

In March 2020, at the preview event, Walt Disney Imagineering portfolio creative director Scot Drake told reporters: "Our goal is to always deliver on adventure, immerse guests in story and really tap into guests' imaginations. As Imagineers, we are always looking to push the envelope. And the stories that we're telling are different than any stories that we have in our parks today."

Imagineering executive creative director Brent Strong added, "Since day one, we have been trying to figure out, how do we bring this land to life and not just bring it to life where you get to see your favorite heroes or you get to meet your favorite heroes, but where you actually get to become a hero? That is what Avengers Campus is all about."

Disney's California resort is currently gearing up for an April 30 reopening after a year-long shutdown.

Disneyland originally planned to reopen as early as July 17, 2020 but the company announced at the time that the approval they had expected imminently from state and local government officials would not be granted in time. Only the Downtown Disney District began a phased reopening in July. A later expansion onto California Adventure's Buena Vista Street had to be partly rolled back amid new restrictions informed by spiking infection rates in the state.