Disney's first "Storyliving" community will be located in Rancho Mirage, in California's Coachella Valley

Disney Announces Plans to Build Residential Communities Across the U.S. — See the First Images!

Grown-up Disney lovers will soon be able to live the Mickey way full time!

The company announced Thursday that it plans to build residential communities all around the U.S. that will "cater to those looking to write [the] next chapter of their lives with Disney." The project will be known as "Storyliving," a nod to the brand's dedication to — and expansion on — storytelling.

Each community will have also some neighborhoods that cater specifically to residents age 55 and up, Travel + Leisure Points out, making them an ideal retirement spot for lifelong members of the House of Mouse.

The first community, called Cotino, will be located in Rancho Mirage in California's Coachella Valley, a place that holds special significance as Walt Disney himself owned a home there, the company shared in a press release.

Disney Building Communities Across US Credit: Storyliving by Disney

"For nearly 100 years, Disney has shared stories that have touched the hearts and minds of people all around the world," Josh D'Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said in a statement. "As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving.

"We can't wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest," he added.

Disney shared that Storyliving neighborhoods will aim to "inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives." They also promise "unique amenities" and "special touches" in each.

disney-storyliving-residential-community-rendeirng-1 Credit: Disney

Disney's Storyliving locations will also offer perks like wellness programming, live performances, cooking classes, seminars and more, all of which will be available through a club membership.

Storyliving isn't Disney's first foray into creating residential communities. Longtime fans will remember the company debuted the neighborhood of Celebration in 1995.

Celebration was "fashioned after historical American small towns," according to the official Florida tourism website, but imbued with special Disney touches. Located in Osceola, Florida, it's also just a few miles from the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney opened up a lottery in 1995 to give people a chance to win a home in Celebration if they deposited $1,000, and the first family to move into the neighborhood settled into their new home in 1996, according to Insider.