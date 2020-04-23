You may not be able to visit the theme parks for now, but you can learn the ways of Walt Disney‘s iconic artistry at home!

In a collection of how-to videos, Disney Parks cast member Stephen Ketchum offers lessons for drawing the studio’s iconic mascot Mickey Mouse, Tinkerbell, Queen Elsa from Frozen and more. Josh Gad even makes a cameo in a lesson about drawing his Frozen character, Olaf.

Ketchum is sharing his expert sketching skillset to bring a little Disney magic to everyone who can’t visit the parks in person as they remain closed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California first shut down in mid-March.

“If you’re looking for a fun, creative way to add some Disney magic to your day, we’re sharing something special — a complete series of how-to tutorials on drawing Mickey Mouse through the years,” Thomas Smith, editorial content director at Disney Parks, wrote on the Disney Parks Blog.

In three previously recorded video guides, Ketchum (a show artist at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort hotel in Florida) demonstrates how to replicate Mickey as he was drawn in the 1920s, as well as in a more modern style. There’s also a walkthrough for creating an excitable “Pie-Eyed” Mickey.

To sketch the contemporary Mickey — who celebrated his 90th birthday in 2018 — Ketchum starts with a simple circle, keeping it “light and rough” to add more shapes and lines later. Narrating over the video, the artist explains each step, making it accessible to beginners and kids.

Disney has been revealing a number of behind-the-scenes how-tos so fans can enjoy the experiences while social distancing during at home

Many have come in the form of recipes for popular park foods — including an at-home Dole Whip.

“These past few weeks, we’ve seen many of you sharing Disney recipes and creating your very own magical moments right at home,” said Alex Dunlap, Disney’s Food & Beverage communications coordinator, in a blog post that provided a churro recipe. “This has inspired us to share one of my favorite recipes so you can continue creating #DisneyMagicMoments.”

They’ve also put their latest parade, titled Magic Happens, online for virtual viewing in order to “bring a little joy, a little fun and, yes, a little magic” into the homes of those experiencing some Disney withdrawal. Moana, Anna, Elsa and many more familiar faces make appearances in the 8-minute clip, created in collaboration with Broadway star Todrick Hall.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.