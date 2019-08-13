Director Vincent Peone Finds He's the Only Passenger on Delta Plane and Chronicles His Solo Flight  

Image zoom Vincent Peone Vincent Peone/Twitter

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to fly private but without the luxury travel price tag?

Director Vincent Peone stumbled upon this rare opportunity when he was the only customer on his flight from Aspen, Colorado, to Salt Lake City, Utah last week.

In a video shared on Twitter Monday, Peone hilariously chronicles his experience.

The clip opens with the gate agent making a boarding announcement, calling for the “only passenger” to come forward.

“We’re about to board our flight to Salt Lake City from the gate. Will the only passenger on this flight kindly board at this time,” the agent says.

Peone pretends to make a mad dash to make his flight and is escorted by a ground crew member to the plane.

As he boards the plane, Peone pans the camera to show crew members loading a plethora of sandbags onto the aircraft so that it meets the weight required to fly.

“We’re just adding weight to the plane because there are no people,” Peone says.

Although the director was the only passenger, the flight attendant did not break protocol and still welcomes him aboard via intercom and announces the flight safety instructions.

“Good evening Vincent and welcome aboard. We are looking forward to taking care of you today. If you need any assistance getting settled we’re delighted to serve you,” the flight attendant says in the video.

She also tells him to remain in his “assigned seat” for an on-time departure.

Right before takeoff, Peone greets the two pilots, who excitedly tell him, “It’s your own private jet.”

As for how Peone ended up on the solo flight — he explained to the Washington Post that the “flight was actually rescheduled, which I think I had everything to do with.”

“I’m Diamond Medallion [status], so Delta was very good to me. I had called them and got some information about what was available. Coming back [to the airport] at 7 p.m. meant I would have gotten to see more of Aspen, because it was a short trip anyway, so I took the later option,” he told the publication.

When he arrived at the airport, he had no idea he was the only passenger.

“At the desk, they were like, ‘I don’t know if we even need to make the announcement, because it’s just you.’ I was like, ‘Oh, no. Do the announcement.’ Obviously, everyone really enjoyed playing along,” he explained to the Washington Post.

Delta has since responded to Peone’s video on Twitter writing, “Hi Vincent! That looks like an awesome experience! Thank you for the shoutout, and we truly appreciate you for choosing Delta! Take care.”

Peone, who is one of the founding members of CollegeHumor’s original content department, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.