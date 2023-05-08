Detroit TSA Employee Removed from Handling Duty After 'Aggressively' Pulling Bomb-Sniffing Dog in Viral Video

"The behavior displayed by this handler is unacceptable, and not within the high standards we hold our officers to," the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport said in a statement

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023 11:24 PM
Detroit TSA Officer Suspended After 'Aggressively' Pulling a Bomb Sniffing Dog in Viral Video
Photo: twitter

A Transportation Security Administration officer has been removed from handling duties after his treatment of a bomb-sniffing dog went viral.

In a video uploaded to Reddit on Sunday, an unidentified TSA official at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is seen yanking on a canine leash as they walk back and forth through the airport's busy terminal. The video on Reddit has since been deleted but was shared by Rep. Jamie Thompson, the representative for Michigan's 28th State House District.

"This isn't delta specific but filmed from the sky club at DTW. I was shocked at how this airport handler is dragging this poor pup around," said ProfessionalEye3568 in the caption of the one-minute clip on Redditt. "There's no reason anyone should be flipping a working dog around by its harness like this?!"

As the video began to gain traction on the social media platform, the airport responded to the situation in n a statement shared on Twitter.

"The Wayne County Airport Authority is aware of the incident involving a TSA dog handler," the statement reads. "As this is a TSA matter, the Airport Authority immediately referred this incident to the TSA for investigation and response Sunday."

The TSA acknowledged the video in a statement shared on Twitter, expressing that they condemned the officer's actions and that the canine was "taken immediately to a veterinarian."

"Video showing a TSA explosive detection canine handler aggressively pulling a dog working in a Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) terminal was shared with local leadership this morning," the statement reads. "The behavior displayed by this handler is unacceptable, and not within the high standards we hold our officers to. TSA officials at DTW have removed the employee from handling duties pending the completion of an investigation and directed that the canine be taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam."

Thompson, the Michigan state rep., also condemned the agent's actions in a statement shared on social media, expressing that she will "continue to monitor this situation."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"People and families across our region frequent Detroit Metro every day, and it's important to make sure proper protocols are being followed," the statement adds.

Updated by
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

learn more
Related Articles
Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath rehoming her hedgehog
Olivia Plath Seeks to Rehome Hedgehog Because She Is Unable to Give Pet the 'Care She Deserves'
Plainview Elementary School in Plainview, Texas
Texas Parents Protest After 1st Graders Allegedly Forced Girl, 6, to Perform Sex Act, Recorded it on iPad
Startraks - The Jonas Brothers At The SiriusXM Miami Studios
The Jonas Brothers Can Give You Directions as the New Voices of Navigation App Waze — Listen!
Michael Brasel, shot and killed outside his home
Minn. Dad and Youth Hockey Coach Is Killed in Driveway After Confronting Man Trying to Steal Wife's Car
Cleveland Cavaliers Owner’s Son Who Represented Team at NBA Draft Dies at 26, Nick Gilbert
Nick Gilbert, Son of Cleveland Cavaliers Owner, Dead at 26: 'A True Inspiration'
Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie, "This is It," outside the Regal Cinemas on Eighth Avenuereetand 42nd St. in Times Square, New York, in 2009.
Jordan Neely's Family Says Daniel Penny 'Needs to Be in Prison' After Subway Chokehold Death
Latrice Clayton, Mom Who Wanted to Go to West Africa All Her Life Dies on Trip After Catching Malaria, Kids Say
Mom on Trip of a Lifetime Dies After Contracting Malaria and Having Stroke: 'My Best Friend,' Says Daughter
San Diego, CA / USA - July 2, 2018: A Frontier Airlines plane with a picture of a moose on the tail is parked at the gate loading passengers ; Shutterstock ID 1133966357; a: -; b: -; c: -; d: -
New Jersey Woman Arrives in Jamaica Without a Passport Following Travel Mishap
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello pack on the PDA during a date night in LA
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Step Out for Los Angeles Comedy Show After Coachella Kiss
Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie, "This is It," outside the Regal Cinemas on Eighth Avenuereetand 42nd St. in Times Square, New York, in 2009.
Years Before His Subway Killing, Jordan Neely's Mother Was Murdered by Her Boyfriend
Jesse Babiuch, 21-Year-Old Father of 2 Found Dead Following Days-Long Search After Canoe Capsized on Ohio River
Body of 'Loving' Father, 21, Found Days After He Disappeared When Canoe Capsized on Ohio River
San Diego Zoo Shares News of Asian Elephant's Death at 59
Mary the 59-Year-Old Asian Elephant Compassionately Euthanized at San Diego Zoo
PAWS OF HOPE ANIMAL RESCUE
3-Legged Dog Missing for 246 Days Is Back Home in Iowa City Thanks to Local Animal Rescue Group
Pit bull
Pit Bull Who Overcame Spine Fracture Hoping for Home on Specially-Abled Pet Day After 2-Year Wait
Boy, 7, Disappears in Ohio While Fishing With Family
Mom of 7-Year-Old Boy Who Disappeared While Fishing with Family Speaks Out: 'I Want to Hold Him'
Alex Murdaugh rollout
Alex Murdaugh Admits He 'Invented' Story About Dogs Causing Housekeeper's Fatal Fall