One of the two passengers was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief

Two Delta Passengers Slide Out of Moving Plane with Service Dog on LaGuardia Runway

Two passengers on a Delta flight are facing criminal charges after they opened an emergency door and slid out of a plane with their service dog while it was taxiing.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed to PEOPLE the event occurred at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Monday, and noted that the aircraft returned to the gate where the other customers safely deplaned.

The customers were apprehended by airport authorities.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokeswoman Lenis Valens identified the passengers as Antonio Murdock and Brianna Greco of Florida, to The New York Times.

Valens said Murdock, 31, is facing charges of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, while both he and Greco, 23, are being charged with criminal trespass.

The Queens District Attorney's Office told CNN that Greco is scheduled for a court appearance on March 21, while Murdock is awaiting arraignment in Queens Criminal Court.

It was not immediately clear if the suspects have entered pleas or retained attorneys to comment on their behalf.

Authorities added that the dog who exited the plane with the pair was taken to an animal shelter in Brooklyn, New York, following the incident, and that Greco was given a receipt permitting her to reclaim the animal.

Another passenger on the flight, Brian Plummer, told the Times that he noticed Murdock and Greco changing seats several times before they exited the plane, ignoring instructions from flight crew to remain seated during the taxiing process.

According to Plummer, Murdock told a flight attendant that he had post-traumatic stress disorder. " 'If I sit down, I'll freak out,'" Plummer recalled Murdock saying, adding that he and Greco "seemed really nice."

No one was injured, officials told the Times.

The Delta incident came two days after a man was arrested after climbing onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines airplane readying for takeoff out of Las Vegas.

The pilot saw a man approaching the plane while they were preparing to depart McCarran International Airport, according to CNN. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and airport authorities apprehended the person, who reportedly jumped over a perimeter fence to make it to the plane, the outlet reports.

As seen in video of the situation captured by someone on board the flight recording through a window and shared on Twitter, the man ran along the wing of the aircraft as officers surrounded him on the ground. He then hurled his shoes off and attempted climbing the tail of the wing as officers approached him on the wing. The man then fell to the ground, and officers detained him on the airport runway, the footage showed.