Delta Air Lines Sends 3-Year-Old Girl Named Delta Special Care Package Amid COVID Spike

A ruthless COVID-19 variant has given the word "Delta" a negative connotation, but one company is hoping to change that narrative for at least one youngster.

Kellie Gerardi, a scientist for Virgin Galactic, mentioned Delta Air Lines on Twitter earlier this month in regards to her daughter, whose name is also Delta, and her difficult experiences with her moniker after the variant became the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States this summer.

"Petition not to call it 'Delta Plus' and instead move on to the next letter in this cursed variant alphabet 😩," Gerardi tweeted on Aug. 3. "Sincerely, the mother of a very sweet little Delta who once thought the airline would be the most annoying namesake joke."

In response, the Delta Air Lines team sent Gerardi's 3-year-old daughter a care package that includes a pink Delta backpack, Delta-themed Biscoff cookies and a model plane.

"Our people saw this as an opportunity to send a message to little Deltas everywhere that the Delta name is amazing and no variant is going to change that," the company tells PEOPLE. "We hope she knows how much we love her name and how special she should feel."

Also inside the care package was a special handwritten note.

"Hi Kellie! We saw your tweet and just wanted to let you know that we think your daughter's name is amazing. It's the name for people who were meant to fly," the note read. "We sent you a few things with our favorite name, so she can know how special she is. Wear it loud and #DeltaProud! -- Your friends @Delta."

On Tuesday, Gerardi shared an adorable image of her daughter wearing her new backpack on Instagram.

"Last week I tweeted about how it was a particularly challenging time for my daughter to be named Delta," the mom captioned the post. "Today she got the most amazing care package from @Delta & is over the moon about such a cool collection of things celebrating 'her' name!

"She just recently learned to read and write her own name, so it was extra special to watch her delight as she discovered it on each item she unwrapped," she added. "Thank you so much for making our day, @delta team!😭❤️ Delta is a great name. 🔺."

Last month, Kristen Bell shared a similar sentiment about her youngest daughter, also a Delta.