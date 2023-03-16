Debra Messing Shares Photos from 'Glorious Getaway' with Son Roman, 18: 'Unforgettable'

"I’m so so grateful for this time with my boy enveloped in nature," the actress noted of her Mexican getaway with her teenager

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 16, 2023 07:56 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp1WjWLsdc-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link therealdebramessing's profile picture therealdebramessing Verified A glorious getaway with my son. The Mexican jungle. Fishing, orca sightings, tequila tastings, a scary snake in the tequila and more to come. I’m so so grateful for this time with my boy enveloped in nature. We’re at the magnificent #oneandonlymandarina staying in a treehouse. Unforgettable. ❤️ #momandson #mexico #jungle #whalewatching #fishing #treehouse #ziplining #tequilatasting Edited · 19h
Photo: Debra Messing/Instagram

For Debra Messing, there's nothing like a bit of mother-son bonding time to make a vacation truly special.

The Will & Grace actress, 54, shared her latest adventure — a trip to Mexico with 18-year-old son Roman — with fans on Wednesday, calling it "a glorious getaway."

"The Mexican jungle. Fishing, orca sightings, tequila tastings, a scary snake in the tequila and more to come," she captioned a carousel of Instagram photos, showing herself and Roman enjoying time out on the ocean and around the lush locale.

"I'm so so grateful for this time with my boy enveloped in nature," she added, explaining that the two were lodging in a luxuriously unique resort. "Staying in a treehouse. Unforgettable."

Messing shares Roman, her only child, with writer/producer Daniel Zelman, whom she married in 2000 and divorced in 2016.

She's best known for Will & Grace — which followed the relationship between high-strung interior designer Grace Adler (Messing), her attorney best friend and roommate Will Truman (Eric McCormack) and their laugh-a-second sidekicks Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes). It enjoyed an initial eight-season run on NBC from 1998 to 2006, then returned to primetime for three more seasons from 2017 to 2020.

The actress most recently appeared in Billy Eichner's romantic comedy Bros last fall, in which, she told PEOPLE: "I play Debra Messing. A very heightened version, which was very, very fun to do."

