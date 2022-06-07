Dax Shepard appeared to be flying Southwest Airlines with former Parenthood costar Joy Bryant

Dax Shepard Reveals His Trick to Keeping the Middle Seat Free When He's Flying

Dax Shepard Shows Stars Are Just Like Us and Fly Southwest -- and Shows His Sneaky Seat Trick. https://www.instagram.com/p/CegpLscl810

Dax Shepard is hoping to get some extra elbow room when he's in the air!

The Armchair Expert podcast host, 47, shared a photo of him and actress Joy Bryant appearing to fly Southwest Airlines — and he revealed their sneaky attempt at keeping the seat between them free and clear.

"@joybeezy and me trying to act like the middle seat was already taken 😂😂😂😂😂," Shepard captioned an Instagram photo of him and his former Parenthood costar in which he placed a hat over his hand to pretend the seat was already taken.

Shepard's wife, Kristen Bell, teased her husband in the comments section of his post, writing, "Your arm is the size of a normal thin person so this might actually work."

He replied, "Oh how you flatter thee ❤️❤️❤️."

Bell often pokes fun at her husband, whom she married in 2013. Last week, she joked that the Baby Mama actor was trying to get on her good side by doing work around the house.

The Frozen star posted a video on Instagram showing Shepard doing yard work to the tune of "I Wanna Sex You Up" by Color Me Badd.

"My husband spent the entire weekend trying to get in my pants," she wrote.

The couple, who shares daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, isn't shy about showing their love for one another. Bell gushed about how great a parent and husband Shepard is in April.