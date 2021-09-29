David Arquette and Airbnb Are Hosting a 'Killer' Overnight Stay at the Original Scream House Halloween Weekend

Up to four lucky guests will be able to spend the night in the Northern California estate on either October 27, October 29 or October 31

Enter if you dare.

Airbnb is renting out the original Scream house over Halloween weekend, with Sheriff Dewey Riley (otherwise known as David Arquette) as the host!

In celebration of the classic 1996 horror flick's 25th anniversary and the upcoming Scream 5, which hits theaters Jan. 2022, Arquette will be the virtual host for the "killer overnight stays" and give guests tips on how to survive murderer Ghostface.

AirBnb Rents Scream House Credit: Helynn Ospina

"Protecting the town of Woodsboro is my life's duty, and I've certainly developed a knack for escaping Ghostface," Sheriff Riley said in a press release. "As your Host, I'll be keeping a watchful eye on guests to ensure no one gets surprised by an unexpected plot twist. Trust me, horror movies always keep it interesting, for better or for worse…"

AirBnb Rents Scream House Credit: Helynn Ospina

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 1:00 p.m. EST, superfans can request to book a stay. Up to four guests can stay in the Northern California mansion for a one-night stay (for just $5) on Oct. 27, Oct. 29, or Oct. 31.

AirBnb Rents Scream House Credit: Helynn Ospina

While at the Airbnb, guests will be treated to a Scream movie marathon on VHS, plus classic '90s snacks such as Jiffy Pop, ice cream with Reddi-whip, and pizza. They'll also be able to answer a phone line connecting them to Ghostface, discover knife marks on the doors to the garage and more.

AirBnb Rents Scream House Credit: Helynn Ospina

The decor will transport you right back to 1996 as well (check out those butter-yellow walls!), though you may not notice given Ghostface's unsettling presence in the entry window. And the kitchen is just how you remember it from the final scene, in which Ghostface hunts down his victims one by one while they're at a house party.

AirBnb Rents Scream House Credit: Helynn Ospina

AirBnb Rents Scream House Credit: Helynn Ospina

The living room is set up perfectly for a retro horror film movie marathon, with comfy couches and a chunky TV, just right for your VHS binge watch.

AirBnb Rents Scream House Credit: Helynn Ospina

Upstairs, Sheriff Riley looked under the bed that had a classic blue checkered comforter set and a chest at the bottom.

AirBnb Rents Scream House Credit: Helynn Ospina

For those who make it out, Airbnb is gifting them "Scream memorabilia, including a DVD bundle of the first four Scream films, Woodsboro High gear, Scream (2022) posters and more," per the press release.

Scream 5 wrapped up filming in Nov. 2020.

To avoid spoilers, horror site Bloody Disgusting reported in April that filmmakers behind the scenes confirmed there are multiple versions of the screenplay and multiple edits of the film to prevent any plot leaks before the sequel hits theaters.

Producer William Sherak told CinemaBlend, "There are multiple versions of the draft out there and most of the cast don't know if they have the right version or not. So we've been playing that game with them as well. The fun of a Scream movie is that everyone is guilty until proven innocent."

The cast of the new Scream includes longtime series stars Arquette, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox. Marley Shelton, who starred as Deputy Judy Hicks in Scream 4, will also reprise her role.

AirBnb Rents Scream House Credit: Helynn Ospina

Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid will join the franchise, alongside Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Sonia Ammar and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

The film was directed by Ready or Not's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Original screenplay writer Kevin Williamson revealed the title of the movie in November and reflected on the history of the franchise.

"Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans," he continued. "I'm excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again."

He added that he believes Wes Craven — the director of the first four Scream films ,who died in 2015 — "would've been so proud" of the film.

Scream Credit: Dimension Films

Arquette, 50, assured fans that he loved the idea of working alongside his ex-wife Cox, 57. The pair met on the set of the 1996 original Scream and tied the knot in 1999, later splitting 2010 and finalizing their divorce three years later.

Arquette, 50, told The Hollywood Reporter, "I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new ... Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven's legacy."