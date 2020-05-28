Disney World announced its plans to open beginning July 11, while Universal Orlando will officially reopen on June 5

Here Are the Dates When Every Theme Park will Reopen Following Coronavirus Closures

For the first time in months, theme parks around the country are preparing to reopen to visitors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

With new regulations in development to protect parkgoers and employees, many of the major parks on the east coast have started their reopening process.

Some, like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, have set concrete dates, while others, such as Six Flags, have only determined what guidelines will be enacted to make their parks safer, such as requiring face masks and enforcing social distancing.

Meanwhile, California theme parks — including Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain, SeaWorld San Diego and Legoland — were given approval to reopen during phase 3 of the state's four-stage plan, which has no hard dates attached.

Here's a list of when every theme park is planning to reopen and what precautionary measures they're taking.

Image zoom Walt Disney World Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Walt Disney World

Disney World in Orlando plans to reopen beginning July 11, according to a proposal presented to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force on Wednesday.

The Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks are expected to open first on July 11, with Epcot and Hollywood Studios following behind on July 15. Meanwhile, Disney Springs in Florida already began its phased reopening on May 20.

A number of safety protocols will be in place, including requiring guests to have their temperature taken upon arrival, mandating facial coverings, using the parks' existing digital "magic" wristbands to facilitate mobile food orders, and relying on cashless payments. There will also be increased use of plexiglass barriers where close contact is necessary.

Jim McPhee, the Senior Vice President of Operations, said the process will begin with soft opening preview days and noted that attendance will be capped by using a reservation system that allows guests to book their spot in advance.

McPhee also said they plan on "reducing capacity on attractions, in restaurants and in retail stores, as well as on methods of transportation." Any event that tends to attract a tightly packed crowd is off the table, for now, meaning no parades, no fireworks, and no character meet-and-greets.

Disneyland

Disneyland in Anaheim, California remains closed indefinitely at this time, with no dates for reopening announced. Health officials announced that theme parks will be able to reopen when the state enters Phase 3 of its plan. It's currently in Phase 2, but no date for Phase 3 has been given. Governor Gavin Newsom noted it could be as soon as a month from now.

“Phase 3 is not a year away. It’s not six months away. It’s not even three months away. It may not even be more than a month away,” he said. “We just want to make sure we have a protocol in place to secure customer safety, employee safety and allow the businesses to thrive in a way that is sustainable.”

Image zoom Universal Studios Hollywood Andia/Getty

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay will officially reopen on June 5, the company announced last week.

Universal will start the process of reopening their Florida parks on June 1, but will not welcome public visitors until June 5. On June 3-4 they'll host invited guests and some annual pass holders to see how well their new systems work.

Like Disney World, there will be many precautionary measures in place, including additional screenings, increased sanitation, social distancing measures, temperature checks at all main entrances, contactless purchases for food, and mandatory facial coverings.

CityWalk, the shopping, dining, and entertainment destination at Universal Orlando, has already opened in a limited capacity as of May 14.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal's California attractions will remain closed at this time, with no dates shared until California moves into phase 3 of its reopening process. (See details above under "Disneyland.")

Image zoom Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags

The Six Flags theme parks across the nation have not released a date to reopen, though CEO Michael Spanos said they would be opening park by park and are currently targeting six locations in Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Mexico to open first at some point this summer.

Despite having no set date, the company has already laid out its health and safety plan, which includes requiring all guests to make advanced reservations online, as part of an effort to track and lower attendance numbers. They will also require guests to wear face coverings, undergo temperature checks, and observe social distancing measures.

In addition, Six Flags is also testing new systems to keep people further apart and reduce face-to-face interactions, such as mobile ordering, cashless transactions, and virtual queuing. They will also increase sanitization schedules and install hand-sanitizing stations throughout the parks.

Image zoom SeaWorld Matt Stroshane/Getty

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando presented reopening proposals to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force on May 21 and said they plan to reopen to the public on June 11, with the parks holding an employee appreciation night on June 10.

Like the other parks, SeaWorld's Interim CEO Marc Swanson said they will require masks for guests age 2 and older, temperature screenings, and limit capacity in pools and rivers, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Hand sanitizer pumps will also be available at entrances and exits of each ride, the outlet reported.

SeaWorld San Diego

The California location will remain closed at this time, with no dates shared until California moves into phase 3 of its reopening process. (See details above under "Disneyland.")

Image zoom Busch Gardens Getty Images

Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens has not yet announced a date for reopening. Since they are owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, it is likely their proposal to reopen will be similar to SeaWorld's and potentially come on or around June 11, according to CBS affiliate WTSP.

On their website, SeaWorld Entertainment said animal experts are using this time to "look after the health and welfare of the animals in our care."

Image zoom Legoland California Getty images

Legoland Florida

The Florida attraction has a set reopening date for June 1, according to their website.

The park said they plan on operating at reduced capacity and with adjusted hours. They'll also be implementing "cashless payments, social distancing practices, and enhanced cleaning regimes."

Additionally, certain areas of the park, such as water fountains, restaurants, stores or attractions in the theme park and water park, may be temporarily suspended in an effort to keep everyone safe.

Guests will also be subject to a temperature check and are encouraged to wear face masks, though not everyone is required to wear them if they are under 2-years-old, suffer from breathing difficulties, or cannot take the mask off without assistance.

Legoland California

Like Busch Gardens, Legoland's California resort currently remains closed until further notice, but will not be before California enters Phase 3 of its reopening plan. (See details above under "Disneyland.")

Legoland New York

The opening date of Legoland New York has been postponed from July 4, 2020, to 2021, the company announced in late March.

"By opening LEGOLAND New York Resort in 2021 we are building an attraction that not only meets our high standards, it also gives our guests the best possible experience," the resorts’ Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson said in a press release.

The company also noted that everyone who has already purchased annual passes or single-day tickets will be honored when the park opens.

Image zoom Knott's Berry Farm Getty images

Knott's Berry Farm

Knott's Berry Farm, located in Buena Park, California, has not confirmed a date to reopen,

"The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority," the company wrote on its website on May 8. "We want to assure you that when we do open, Knott’s Berry Farm will continue to be a safe and fun environment for all. Our team is 100% committed to this promise."

Like the other California parks, Knott's Berry Farm will be allowed to reopen once California has entered phase 3. (See details above under "Disneyland.")

As of Thursday, there have been over 1.7 million cases and at least 100,426 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the United States, according to the New York Times.