All the Photos from Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers' Adventurous New Zealand Vacation
Romantic Getaway
Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are enjoying a romantic getaway to New Zealand. The pair have been touring the South Island by air (via helicopter) and by sea (in a two-person kayak). "In New Zealand they use helicopters like cars," The retired racecar driver, 36, notes on a sweet selfie with her football-player boyfriend, 35.
The couple made their debut at the ESPY awards in July.
Conquering Her Fear
On the action-packed trip, Patrick faced one of her greatest phobias. "I am scared of heights..." she writes. "So the most logical thing I could think of to help get over that - was bungee jump." However, she admits the extreme move didn't exactly cure her. "It didn’t work," Patrick continues. "But, I just like to know that if I had to do something uncomfortable, I sure as s—t could. Mind over matter."
A Day on the Water
The couple hopped into a kayak and paddled to a local waterfall, but Patrick admits Rodgers did most of the paddling to carry them there. "It looks like the water drops off in the distance but it’s flat all the way out to the ocean," she writes. "Quite beautiful in Milford Sound."
Candid Shot
As Rodgers paddled, Patrick snapped a shot of her beau on the water while the sun shone over a mountain behind him.
“She’s up for anything travel-wise, which is fun,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback told Artful Living in an October interview, adding that “she’s a good travel partner because she’s so laid-back and low-maintenance.”
Selfie Time
The couple snapped a sweet selfie before taking the opportunity to inspire their followers to explore a little nature on their own. "Take some time to get out in nature!" Patrick writes. "I know it’s really cold in some places, so even just opening up the curtains and letting natural light in can lift your mood. #earthling."
Jumping In
"If you jump, I jump, right?" Patrick captioned an adorable photo of the couple jumping into the ocean with their arms and legs outstretched.