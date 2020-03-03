Could Walt Disney World Close Because of the Coronavirus Outbreak in the U.S.?

Image zoom Bloomberg/Getty

After several Disney attractions were shut down in Asia, those with plans to visit the U.S. theme parks in the near future are wondering about the likelihood they will close due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Disney’s Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo parks were the first to close their gates. The Hong Kong and Shanghai locations are closed indefinitely, while Tokyo Disneyland plans to reopen on March 16.

As of Tuesday, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and other popular tourist destinations across Florida, where coronavirus cases have already been confirmed, have not made any announcements about closing.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a public health emergency in the state on Sunday, a measure intended to allow the government to divert funds to fight the outbreak, not to induce widespread panic.

Representatives for Disney did not reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment on precautionary measures or potential closures.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Walt Disney World employees who recently traveled to Italy were told to stay home. While Orlando Weekly said that Guest Relations personal for the resort are allowing guests to reschedule their vacations on a case by case basis.

The Orlando resort has only closed a handful of times in its 50-year history due to the threat of hurricanes and after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. All closures were brief, only lasting a day or two. During each closure, guests were refunded.

Most recently, Hurricane Dorian closed Disney World and SeaWorld in September 2019, with Disney releasing a statement that they would do so to honor their “longstanding commitment to safety.”

The park has never closed due to an outbreak of illness.

Other major theme parks in the area are also monitoring the situation carefully. A representative for Universal Orlando Resort confirmed with PEOPLE the steps they are taking in the midst of the outbreak.

“We are in contact with health officials and others in our industry and we are closely monitoring the situation. We are communicating with our team members and reinforcing our best-practice health and hygiene procedures. We are also educating them on basic preventive measures. We will continue to monitor the situation and be ready to act if needed.”

LEGOLAND in Winter Haven, FL, has been monitoring the situation, and currently does not plan to close its park.

“The health and safety of our guests and our staff is always our top priority and we will take all necessary precautions to ensure their continued welfare,” said Julie Estrada, spokesperson for Merlin Entertainments which operates LEGOLAND, in a statement to PEOPLE.

“We have restricted employee travel to higher risk countries, implemented enhanced cleaning regimes at our attractions, and informed our teams of coronavirus symptoms as well as the importance of good hygiene practices,” said Estrada.

“If a guest decides to cancel his/her visit while our resorts and attractions are still fully operational, all cancellations are subject to the standard terms and conditions,” said senior public relations manager Kelly Hornick, adding guests could contact the Vacations Call Center at 888-690-5346 with questions.

PEOPLE also reached out to Busch Gardens, located in Tampa Bay, but received no reply.

On Tuesday Feb 25, the Centers for Disease Control urged Americans to start preparing for the virus to spread in the U.S. with the “expectation that this will be bad.”

“It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country anymore but a question of when this will happen,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

The CDC also says that the best prevention methods are basic forms of hygiene — careful handwashing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.