Amazon's Most-Wished-For Luggage Set Is on Sale Right Now

There's nothing worse than dusting off the luggage in preparation for an upcoming trip, only to find that the luggage is broken, or isn't quite what you need for your trip. If your go-to suitcase has seen better days, check out this handy three-piece luggage set at Amazon that's on sale right now.

The Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set normally runs $300, but it's on sale right now with prices ranging from $170 to $190, depending on the color. The best-selling set includes three luggage pieces, 28-inch, 24-inch, and 20-inch bags, which all have an impact-resistant hard shell, so you won't need to worry about your checked bag getting tossed around in the cargo hold.

Each piece is made of durable, 100 percent ABS material, yet they're lightweight — you can easily lift the carry-on into the overhead bin on your next flight. The telescoping handles and wheels on all three pieces make it super easy to get around at the airport — no need to carry around heavy, awkward bags. Plus, shoppers are frequently adding the luggage set to their wish lists and registries, as it's landed a spot on Amazon's Most Wished For Chart.

Buy It! Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set, $169.99 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

And spotting your checked bag at baggage claim won't be an issue if you pick one of the vibrant hues from the 16 different color options. You can always go with a classic black or silver, but red or apple green will stand out beautifully when you're waiting to claim your luggage after a long flight.

The luggage has racked up more than 17,000 perfect ratings, so it's no wonder shoppers are raving about how great the bags are in reviews. One five-star reviewer described the wheeled luggage as "absolutely beautiful" and "rolls smoothly." Yet another satisfied shopper said the set is easy to maneuver and is an "awesome luggage set for [a] great price." Other customers loved the bags so much that they bought second sets.

So before you jet set off to your next getaway, be sure to get yourself this popular three-piece luggage set while it's on sale.

