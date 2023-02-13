Lifestyle Travel Amazon's Most-Wished-For Luggage Set Is on Sale Right Now Shoppers are so impressed with the best-selling bags that they’ve bought multiple sets By Brittany VanDerBill Brittany VanDerBill Instagram Brittany VanDerBill is a writer based in Minnesota. She has been writing copy and content for businesses and publications since 2016. She began writing for Dotdash Meredith in 2021, covering a variety of topics including pets, clothing, and product guides. Her bylines include PEOPLE, Travel + Leisure, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, and more. She has also written sponsored content for The Foundry 360, Dotdash Meredith's award-winning custom content studio. When she's not writing, Brittany is devouring a good book over a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon (probably with her cat on her lap), finding amazing deals online, or plotting her next travel adventure. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 13, 2023 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland There's nothing worse than dusting off the luggage in preparation for an upcoming trip, only to find that the luggage is broken, or isn't quite what you need for your trip. If your go-to suitcase has seen better days, check out this handy three-piece luggage set at Amazon that's on sale right now. The Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set normally runs $300, but it's on sale right now with prices ranging from $170 to $190, depending on the color. The best-selling set includes three luggage pieces, 28-inch, 24-inch, and 20-inch bags, which all have an impact-resistant hard shell, so you won't need to worry about your checked bag getting tossed around in the cargo hold. Each piece is made of durable, 100 percent ABS material, yet they're lightweight — you can easily lift the carry-on into the overhead bin on your next flight. The telescoping handles and wheels on all three pieces make it super easy to get around at the airport — no need to carry around heavy, awkward bags. Plus, shoppers are frequently adding the luggage set to their wish lists and registries, as it's landed a spot on Amazon's Most Wished For Chart. Amazon Buy It! Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set, $169.99 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com This Luggage Cup Holder Lets You Walk Through the Airport 'Hands-Free,' and It's 63% Off at Amazon And spotting your checked bag at baggage claim won't be an issue if you pick one of the vibrant hues from the 16 different color options. You can always go with a classic black or silver, but red or apple green will stand out beautifully when you're waiting to claim your luggage after a long flight. The luggage has racked up more than 17,000 perfect ratings, so it's no wonder shoppers are raving about how great the bags are in reviews. One five-star reviewer described the wheeled luggage as "absolutely beautiful" and "rolls smoothly." Yet another satisfied shopper said the set is easy to maneuver and is an "awesome luggage set for [a] great price." Other customers loved the bags so much that they bought second sets. So before you jet set off to your next getaway, be sure to get yourself this popular three-piece luggage set while it's on sale. Amazon Buy It! Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set, $189.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set, $189.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These Sculpting Jeans Once Graced Oprah's Favorite Things List — and They're on Sale for Just a Little Longer Users Call This Heavy-Duty Steam Mop a 'Workhorse,' and Right Now, It's 43% Off at This Unexpected Retailer Cozy Oversized Turtlenecks Are Dominating Amazon's Best-Sellers Chart Right Now, and These Picks Are on Sale