Comedian Mark Curry Claims Colorado Springs Hotel Racially Profiled Him During His Stay

Comedian Mark Curry posted a lengthy Instagram video on Saturday alleging a hotel he stayed at in Colorado Springs racially profiled him.

"When is it going to stop?" Curry said in the clip, which now has over 96,000 views.

According to Curry, 61, the alleged incident occurred at The Mining Exchange, a Wyndham Grand Hotel & Spa, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In his social media video, Curry claims he was sitting in the lobby drinking coffee when an employee who said they were with security asked him if he was a guest.

Curry said he declined to answer, but the man did not leave him alone.

Curry's Instagram video includes part of the alleged confrontation between Curry and the hotel employee that lasts for nine minutes before Curry goes to the check-in desk to make a complaint. In the clip, at the front desk, the attendant asks Curry if he is a hotel guest, with Curry responding, "Didn't you check me in?"

"Black man and a hotel lobby, it's impossible that he has a room here," Curry captioned the video on Instagram. "No, I have a suite! He walks up to me with no badge on. I don't know who this man is. And asked to see my hotel key Wyndham racism."

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Mining Exchange said they "are committed to providing a safe and inclusive space for all guests and employees."

"We deeply regret this incident and have reached out to Mr. Curry to offer not only our sincere apologies but a full refund of his stay and an invitation to return, at no cost, anytime in the future. As a respected community partner, we are also using this opportunity to revisit training with our staff, helping to ensure all interactions are reflective of our company values. The Mining Exchange plays a special role in the Colorado Springs community, and we will continue working each and every day to ensure that our hotel remains a space that is open and welcoming to all," the hotel said.

Curry said in his Instagram video that he did not want to tell them he was a guest at the hotel because there were numerous White people in the lobby who were not bothered by the hotel employee who approached him.

In the social media clip, the comedian also threatens to call the police before returning to his room and encouraging his followers to call the hotel.

"Three hundred White people in the lobby, 300, eating and drinking," Curry told his followers. "I sat down in the lobby to have some coffee, get out of my room and these motherf---ers going to jam me up, ask me, do I belong in the hotel?"

Curry's post garnered support from his followers, including his celebrity fans.

"Shameful! Absolutely disgusting!" commented Raven Symone. "Love you mark! No one deserves this!"

Comedian D.L. Hughley said he jumped on the phone to call the hotel.

"You good my dude??? I've called the number a bunch of times can't get thru!!!!" Hughley commented on the post.

Curry said in his Instagram video that he planned to check out after the incident in the lobby.