Comedian Mark Curry Claims Colorado Springs Hotel Racially Profiled Him During His Stay

The actor-comedian shared in an Instagram Video that he was enjoying a cup of coffee when he was reportedly approached by a hotel employee, who repeatedly asked Curry if he was a guest

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 12, 2022 05:17 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Mark Curry attends the Black Carpet Premiere of Hidden Empire's new film "The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2" at Regal LA Live: A Barco Innovation Center on June 07, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Comedian Mark Curry posted a lengthy Instagram video on Saturday alleging a hotel he stayed at in Colorado Springs racially profiled him.

"When is it going to stop?" Curry said in the clip, which now has over 96,000 views.

According to Curry, 61, the alleged incident occurred at The Mining Exchange, a Wyndham Grand Hotel & Spa, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In his social media video, Curry claims he was sitting in the lobby drinking coffee when an employee who said they were with security asked him if he was a guest.

Curry said he declined to answer, but the man did not leave him alone.

Curry's Instagram video includes part of the alleged confrontation between Curry and the hotel employee that lasts for nine minutes before Curry goes to the check-in desk to make a complaint. In the clip, at the front desk, the attendant asks Curry if he is a hotel guest, with Curry responding, "Didn't you check me in?"

"Black man and a hotel lobby, it's impossible that he has a room here," Curry captioned the video on Instagram. "No, I have a suite! He walks up to me with no badge on. I don't know who this man is. And asked to see my hotel key Wyndham racism."

Curry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Mining Exchange said they "are committed to providing a safe and inclusive space for all guests and employees."

"We deeply regret this incident and have reached out to Mr. Curry to offer not only our sincere apologies but a full refund of his stay and an invitation to return, at no cost, anytime in the future. As a respected community partner, we are also using this opportunity to revisit training with our staff, helping to ensure all interactions are reflective of our company values. The Mining Exchange plays a special role in the Colorado Springs community, and we will continue working each and every day to ensure that our hotel remains a space that is open and welcoming to all," the hotel said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl95gKNo4T9/?hl=en. MARK CURRY/Instagram
MARK CURRY/Instagram

Curry said in his Instagram video that he did not want to tell them he was a guest at the hotel because there were numerous White people in the lobby who were not bothered by the hotel employee who approached him.

In the social media clip, the comedian also threatens to call the police before returning to his room and encouraging his followers to call the hotel.

"Three hundred White people in the lobby, 300, eating and drinking," Curry told his followers. "I sat down in the lobby to have some coffee, get out of my room and these motherf---ers going to jam me up, ask me, do I belong in the hotel?"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl95gKNo4T9/?hl=en. MARK CURRY/Instagram
MARK CURRY/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Curry's post garnered support from his followers, including his celebrity fans.

"Shameful! Absolutely disgusting!" commented Raven Symone. "Love you mark! No one deserves this!"

Comedian D.L. Hughley said he jumped on the phone to call the hotel.

"You good my dude??? I've called the number a bunch of times can't get thru!!!!" Hughley commented on the post.

Curry said in his Instagram video that he planned to check out after the incident in the lobby.

Related Articles
Al Franken
Former Sen. Al Franken to Guest Host 'The Daily Show' 5 Years After Forced Resignation
Haunted hotels via YELP
These Are the Most Haunted Hotels in the Country, According to the Reviews of Guests Who've Stayed in Them
Walmart to Pay Oregon Customer, Michael Mangum, $4.4M for Racial Profiling After He Was Allegedly 'Spied' on
Walmart to Pay Oregon Customer $4.4M for Racial Profiling After He Was Allegedly 'Spied' on
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, October 8, 2020
Stars Who Have Been Banned from Restaurants, Hotels, Movies and More
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
Travis Scott Vehemently Denies Rumors He Cheated on Kylie Jenner: 'Fictional Storytelling'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon After Dark from the Manhattan Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Jennifer Aydin -- (Photo by: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon After Dark from the Manhattan Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen -- (Photo by: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon After Dark from the Manhattan Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Joe Gorga, Melissa Gorga -- (Photo by: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty Images)
Andy Cohen Calls Drink-Hurling Fight Between 'RHONJ' Costars Jennifer Aydin and Joe Gorga 'Gross'
Jack Antonoff; Lizzo; John Legend
John Legend, Lizzo and More Call Out Kanye West for Antisemitic and Bullying Posts: 'Unacceptable'
James Corden, Keith McNally
Balthazar Owner Feels 'Really Sorry' for James Corden After Revealing His 'Abusive' Behavior
Big Bird is shown on a sign near an entrance to Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pa., . The first Sesame Place opened almost 40 years ago outside Philadelphia. A new Sesame Street theme park is set to open next month in San Diego. Officials on Wednesday, Feb. 9. 2022, announced the opening of the first Sesame Street theme park on the West Coast. It will feature Big Bird's Beach, Oscar's Rotten Rafts, and a Cookie-Monster Tower, among other attractions San Diego Theme Park, Langhorne, United States - 26 Dec 2019
Sesame Place Launches Diversity Training Following Lawsuit Over Characters Allegedly Ignoring Black Children
WESTWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Actress / Comedian Mo'Nique attends the premiere of "Almost Christmas" at Regency Village Theatre on November 3, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic); WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 10: D.L. Hughley attends Merry Men 2 North America Premiere at Carnegie Institution for Science on December 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Merry Men 2 )
Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley Get in Heated 'Beef' Disputing Who Was Headliner of Comedy Show
grey's anatomy
'Grey's Anatomy' Crew Member Sues LAPD for $20M, Alleging Unlawful Racial Profiling Led to False Arrest, Assault
https://www.instagram.com/southernfrieddumpring/ Christe Dawson
Man Accused of Killing Wife on Their Honeymoon Speaks Out from Jail, Claims She Was 'My Everything'
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland Blasts 'Sesame Place' over Viral Video of Muppet Ignoring Black Girls as Park Speaks Out
Miya Ponsetto
Woman Who Attacked Black Teen in a SoHo Hotel Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime but Avoids Jail Time
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Dave Chappelle looks on during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Dave Chappelle's Show Moved to Different Venue in Minneapolis Following Backlash: 'We Let You Down'
Kehlani, Christian Walker
Kehlani Explains Viral Interaction with Influencer Christian Walker, Says He Harassed Starbucks Workers