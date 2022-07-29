Colton Underwood and Fiancé Jordan C. Brown Enjoy Romantic Getaway to South of France
Colton Underwood and fiancé Jordan C. Brown are continuing their European tour.
The Bachelor alum, 30, amped up the PDA as he cozied up to his husband-to-be, 38, in several photos he posted Friday from their romantic jaunt to the South of France, which included a yacht outing and a beach sunset.
Underwood and Brown snuggled up under the sun as they boated past the oceanfront seafood restaurant La Guérite in Cannes. In a photo on his Instagram Story, Underwood posed with a sparkler in one photo from their intimate dinner under the stars.
The couple previously stopped in Ireland, Paris and London, where they had dinner with Kate Hudson and friends.
Underwood, who came out as gay last April with the premiere of his Netflix reality series Coming Out Colton, was first romantically linked to Brown, a political strategist, when they were seen kissing on a beach in Hawaii back in September.
"I wasn't really pursuing dating at first," he told PEOPLE in December. "But since then I found somebody and I am very much in love."
The former NFL free agent announced their engagement exclusively to PEOPLE in February, before sharing photos of their proposal on a mountainside next to the ocean in Big Sur, Calif.
"After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," he said. "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.
"I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible," Underwood added.
Underwood and Brown have since expanded their family with the new addition of their dog Scout, whom they introduced in March.