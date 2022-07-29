Colton Underwood and Fiancé Jordan C. Brown Enjoy Romantic Getaway to South of France

After announcing their engagement exclusively to PEOPLE in February, Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown have enjoyed a romantic jaunt around Europe over the past week

Colton Underwood and fiancé Jordan C. Brown are continuing their European tour.

The Bachelor alum, 30, amped up the PDA as he cozied up to his husband-to-be, 38, in several photos he posted Friday from their romantic jaunt to the South of France, which included a yacht outing and a beach sunset.

Underwood and Brown snuggled up under the sun as they boated past the oceanfront seafood restaurant La Guérite in Cannes. In a photo on his Instagram Story, Underwood posed with a sparkler in one photo from their intimate dinner under the stars.

The couple previously stopped in Ireland, Paris and London, where they had dinner with Kate Hudson and friends.

"I wasn't really pursuing dating at first," he told PEOPLE in December. "But since then I found somebody and I am very much in love."

The former NFL free agent announced their engagement exclusively to PEOPLE in February, before sharing photos of their proposal on a mountainside next to the ocean in Big Sur, Calif.

Colton Underwood/Instagram

"After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," he said. "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.

"I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible," Underwood added.