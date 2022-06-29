Huge Dance Floor Brawl Breaks Out Aboard Carnival Cruise Ship Leading to Coast Guard Escort

Forty to sixty passengers were involved in the "altercation," according to the NYPD

Authorities are continuing to investigate after a brawl broke out on a cruise ship early Tuesday morning in New York.

The NYPD told PEOPLE that they were alerted of a dispute aboard the Carnival Magic cruise ship around 5:21 a.m. Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The fight took place on the dance floor within a nightclub on the ship, police confirm. At the time, the ship was near the Verrazano Bridge and it is so far unclear if the incident took place within International Waters or will fall within "New Jersey jurisdiction" or "NYPD purview."

"Security onboard the boat attempted to de-escalate the situation and subsequently called for the Coast Guard," the NYPD said. "The Coast Guard escorted the cruise ship to Pier 88, confines of the MTN Precinct. Uniformed personnel and Traffic Agents met the ship and the ship disembarked passengers without further incident."

The fight first began between two people before others joined in and grew in size, the NYPD told PIX 11. The outlet said that according to officials, by the time the fight was broken up anywhere from 40 to 60 people were involved.

Though the NYPD first described the stop as an emergency docking, PIX 11 reported, Carnival said in a statement to the station that the stop was already scheduled.

"The Coast Guard's involvement included a boat crew from USCG Station New York escorting the ship through the New York Harbor . . . after our Vessel Traffic Service received the report of the incident at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday morning," a representative for the Coast Guard tells PEOPLE. "After that, a boarding team from USCG Sector New York assisted NYPD and CBP with crew processing."

Carnival Magic Carnival Magic | Credit: Getty Images

In a statement, Carnival described the incident as an "altercation."

"Last night while Carnival Magic was returning to New York, a number of guests were involved in an altercation in a nightclub. Thankfully no serious injuries were reported and our onboard security team intervened," the statement read. "The ship arrived as scheduled this morning and shoreside law enforcement authorities were notified and met the ship to interview suspects and witnesses and conduct an investigation."

The NYPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Carnival and The U.S. Coast Guard did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.