Cinderella's Castle at Disney World Is Getting a 'Bold' New Look — See the Concept Art

Walt Disney World‘s royal centerpiece is getting revamped!

On Monday, Jason Kirk, vice president of Magic Kingdom Park, announced that Cinderella Castle will receive a “bold” update, timed with the 70th anniversary of the animated classic’s release in 1950. As seen in new concept art released by the Florida theme park, the classic towers will get a fresh new look with ornate gold accents and other regal touches.

“Cinderella first transformed into a princess 70 years ago this week when the animated classic was released,” Kirk said in a blog post, “and ever since, her courage and kindness have been inspiring guests and cast members alike.”

He added: “We are excited to share that her story has inspired a bold, shimmering and royal makeover of her namesake castle at the heart of Walt Disney World Resort.”

Work on the makeover is expected to begin in the coming weeks and continue through the summer months. Progress won’t impact the area’s attractions, like the Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire and Happily Ever After shows.

Image zoom courtesy Disney World

The new rendering appears to show the upper portion of the castle coated in a pale, blush pink hue, while the lower half maintains its darker gray. There’s also far more gold decorating the spires, ramparts and delicate ornamentation all over the facade, particularly highlighting the grand entrance, front and center.

The color change makes Cinderella’s place look a bit more like Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland in California, which currently has a pink upper half and gold detailing. But the changes to the Florida structure will perhaps most resemble the castle at Disneyland Paris, which combines Cinderella’s towering architecture (coming in at 141 feet) with Sleeping Beauty’s color scheme.

Image zoom Matt Stroshane/Bloomberg via Getty; Courtesy Walt Disney World

“When you visit, be sure to share your excitement with our cast members — they can’t wait to see the shimmering towers shining down on the kingdom each and every morning,” said Kirk.

The structure is 189 feet tall, according to Walt Disney World’s official website, and is surrounded by a moat and gardens that offer plenty of picturesque photo ops. At night, the castle is illuminated by more than 16 million lights, and special effects are projected onto its exterior during fireworks displays.

Disney’s Cinderella opened in theaters nationwide on Feb. 15, 1950. It followed the company’s other popular animated films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Pinocchio, but predated classics like Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan.