10 Destinations Around the World Every Christmas Lover Needs to Visit Once

If you can’t get to the North Pole, Rovaniemi, Finald, is pretty dang close. Located in the country’s northernmost region, the town takes its geographic position just inside the Arctic Circle very seriously. There, you can find an amusement park known as Santa Claus’s village, which is fitting for a town is known as the “official” home of the big man in red. A more grown-up bonus: You can catch the Northern lights from Rovaniemi, too.

Visit Rovaniemi, Finland