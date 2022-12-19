Inside 'Bling Empire' Star Christine Chiu's Lavish 40th Birthday Bash at Prince's Turks and Caicos Estate

The Bling Empire star celebrated her milestone birthday with fire dancers, DWTS performers and a traditional Junkanoo band at the late singer's Caribbean escape

Published on December 19, 2022 03:52 PM
Christine Chiu's 40th birthday in Turks and Caicos
Photo: Sean Brady, Chris Martin

When it came to planning her 40th birthday extravaganza Christine Chiu said, "Why not go all out?!"

The Bling Empire star pulled out all the stops for her milestone bash, choosing Emara, Prince's former private estate in Turks and Caicos, as the venue for the elaborate multi-day celebration. The secluded property features 17 bedrooms spread out across two villas, Emara East and Emara West, and is located on a small peninsula in Providenciales.

When deciding on the perfect location to celebrate her birthday, Chiu tells PEOPLE that she "ultimately selected Turks and Caicos after falling in love with the story behind Emara and the property itself."

Christine Chiu's 40th birthday in Turks and Caicos
Sean Brady

An ode to the music icon's hit "Purple Rain," the estate welcomes guests with a long purple driveway that has quickly become a landmark on Turks and Caicos' largest island. The theme for each bedroom reflects one of the late singer's songs and the property itself features design elements specifically made by Prince.

Aside from its pop culture significance, the estate offers panoramic views of the island's stunning crystal clear waters and is "better staffed than any 5-star resort we've visited," Chiu says.

Christine Chiu's 40th birthday in Turks and Caicos
Sean Brady

Joined by her loved ones — including her husband, Dr. Gabriel Chiu, and their toddler son, Gabriel "Baby G" Chiu III — the group took advantage of the property's relaxing infinity pools, outdoor movie theater, private white sand beach and more.

The experience was elevated further by celebrity chef Adrian Forte ,who curated a special menu of local cuisine for Chiu and her loved ones. "I am addicted to Caribbean flavors and foods," the Dancing with the Stars alum tells PEOPLE.

Christine Chiu's 40th birthday in Turks and Caicos
Lisette Gatliff

As for the festivities, which the reality star held on her actual birthday on December 13, Chiu wanted all things lavish to make her special day complete — including fire dancers, DWTS stars performers, a traditional Junkanoo band and fireworks.

Despite recalling the party planning process being something of a "nightmare" because she had to fly in all of the party materials and entertainment, Chiu tells PEOPLE having her loved ones there made it all worth it.

Christine Chiu's 40th birthday in Turks and Caicos
Lisette Gatliff

"Friends flew in from both East and West Coast to join the celebration, and I am touched by these friendships that range from 20 years to even 2," she says. One of her favorite memories from the entire celebration was seeing her friends "let loose" and enjoy being on the island.

She adds that she will never forget the "spontaneous pajama karaoke nights we would have at the villa at midnight," along with the "pounds of caviar poured over baked potatoes and bottomless bubbles that kept the singing and dancing (hubbies too!) until the sun rose."

Christine Chiu's 40th birthday in Turks and Caicos
Lisette Gatliff

Reflecting on the past two decades of her life, Chiu says she's ready to enter her forties feeling grateful and optimistic.

"While I had plenty of fun, my twenties were filled with question marks and insecurities. I was trying to figure out who I was relative to the world around me," she explains, revealing that her thirties were focused on expressing her authentic self and not caring about anyone's opinions.

She adds, "I am excited to see what my forties have in store… maybe some new ventures and projects?! Feathers flying and sparkles shining, I am singing and dancing my way (literally) into my f—ing fabulous 40s!"

