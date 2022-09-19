Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate His Birthday 2 Weeks After Wedding: '42 and Hot as Ever'

Christina Hall and husband Josh Hall are enjoying his birthday on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico.

On Monday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared a photo of her and Josh on Instagram in front of a candle-lit tree to celebrate Josh's 42nd birthday just two weeks after their intimate oceanfront wedding in Maui, Hawaii.

"Happy Birthday baby 🎉 42 and hot as ever!," Christina wrote in the post's caption including a flame and heart emoji. "Had the best birthday weekend celebrating and having alone time at our fav spot, Cabo. My husband and partner in life, can't wait to see what this year has in store. I love you always forever, ever. "

Josh, for his part, posted a playful photo to Instagram showing the pair strolling down a street while holding hands as he wore a large sombrero.

Christina Hall/Instagram

"I give it six months," he joked in his caption.

Christina's Instagram Stories on Sunday showed off Josh's use of the hat as he lounged on the beach. "Just living my best life, babe," he says from underneath the sombrero in the video Christina shared.

Christina Hall/Instagram

In between the couple's wedding celebrations in Maui and their Mexico vacation, the family came together to celebrate Christina's son Hudson's birthday with a Paw Patrol birthday party

In photos and video shared on her Instagram Stories on Sept. 7, Christina showed the decorations and celebrations as Hudson, whom she shares with her second husband Ant Anstead, turned 3.

The first video showed the toddler walking out of the store carrying a balloon that looks like one of the show's main characters, Chase, while Josh carries the rest of the balloon arrangement and the two carefully cross the parking lot together.

Christina Hall/Instagram

The next snap showed the birthday setup in the family's home, which includes a "happy birthday" banner to go along with the balloons and a gift table. "Party time!" she captioned the shot.

Hudson could also be seen smiling sweetly while sitting inside one of his gifts, an electric ride-in kids' Bentley. Hudson poses with a group of kids in the next photo, which includes his older siblings Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 11, whom Christina shares with her first husband, HGTV star Tarek El Moussa.