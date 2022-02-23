Christina Haack's Fiancé Surprises Her With a 'Bucket List' Trip to Big Sur: 'Tranquil Bliss'

"Big Sur is a gift from Heaven and I am officially in love," the Christina on the Coast star wrote Tuesday on Instagram

Christina Haack and fiancé Joshua Hall made some big memories in Big Sur!

The HGTV star, 38, gave her followers a glimpse at their travels along the central California coast on Tuesday in a pair of videos on her Instagram page. The happy couple stayed at Post Ranch Inn, a luxury getaway located on the coast.

The first clip shows Haack wandering down a dirt trail ahead of Hall. Then Hall pans over to a nearby deer wandering through the woods. In the caption, the reality star penned a brief love letter to The Golden State.

"Dear California, I apologize for all the negative things I've ever said about you," she wrote. "Big Sur is a gift from Heaven and I am officially in love."

"We are definitely retiring here," the Christina on the Coast star continued. "Peaceful tranquility. Josh + Redwood trees + the ocean = perfection . 🙏☯️🌲🌊."

In her second post, Haack shared a collection of photos and videos of the couple experiencing Big Sur, including beautiful sunsets, more animal encounters and stolen kisses in the forest.

"Josh and I both grew up camping in Big Sur," Haack wrote in the caption, adding that "these were some of my absolute best memories."

"When he told me he was taking me on a surprise trip and I realized it was Post Ranch Inn I had a huge smile on my face because it was nostalgic/ bucket list," she continued. "Perfect reset. Hiking in fresh air, alone time and tranquil bliss."

Haack announced her engagement to Hall in a Sept. 20. Instagram post. In addition to their Big Sur vacation, the couple has also visited snowy Park City, Utah and sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in the recent weeks since their engagement.

In January, Haack shut down critics of her relationship in an Instagram post featuring a smiling shot of the couple from their Cabo trip.

"Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is. ❤️🔒🗝," she wrote in the caption.

In a second post, Haack shared a photo of her and her soon-to-be husband perched on a seawall as they posed for a pic.