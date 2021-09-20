Christina Haack and Joshua Hall celebrated their recent engagement at Montage Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas, where her ex Tarek El Moussa and his fiancée Heather Rae Young also vacationed last year

All About Christina Haack and Joshua Hall's Romantic Mexican Getaway Where They Announced Engagement

Christina Haack and fiancé Joshua Hall are kicking back in style amid their recent engagement news!

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, and her husband-to-be made the announcement that they plan to tie the knot from a romantic Mexican getaway at the celeb-favorite resort Montage Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas, where they celebrated Hall's 41st birthday.

A stay at the five-star beachfront accommodation ranges from $872 a night for a room with a king-size bed, to $13,855 a night for some of the private homes on the property, according to its website.

Hack and Hall celebrated the birthday boy Sunday by the pool, where they were visited by a popsicle cart. Haack posted a clip of them picking out some frozen treats, as the staff wished Hall a happy birthday. "Thank you! How did you know?" he said.

Hall, an Austin-based realtor, opted for a grapefruit and orange popsicle, while his bride-to-be chose the piña colada flavor. "Popsicle hour. Only at @montageloscabos," Haack wrote with the video on her Instagram Story.

Haack later posted a selfie of them enjoying their popsicles, showing off her diamond engagement ring in the photo, though she quickly deleted the image and posted it again with a heart emoji covering up the jewelry.

"Thank you @bennyandthegems - great friend and best jeweler," Haack wrote of Benny Hayoun on Sunday, posting a better image of the massive emerald-cut ring.

The hotel helped the happy couple celebrate with a romantic touch, decorating the floor of their luxurious bathroom with rose petals that spelled out "love" and their initials inside hearts. "Thank you @montageloscabos for making this weekend so special," Haack wrote with a photo of the display.

Haack also posted a short clip of their gorgeous ocean view, complete with rolling desert hills and palm trees. "That view," she wrote with a starry-eyed emoji.

The Flip or Flop host previously posted a photo of herself and her shirtless fiancé posing on the balcony, with the beach in the background. "Joshua Hall you're a way better view than any view - always," Haack affectionately wrote in the caption.

They later put on their bathing suits and headed down to the water for another sweet photo, as she penned a birthday tribute. "Happy birthday baby. You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection. It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success," she wrote.

"Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology.

I love you Josh," Haack added.

The couple hit the sand once again for a romantic candlelit dinner on the beach, where she finally let her ring shine. Haack announced the engagement with a series of emojis in the caption, including the heart, infinity, lock, key and ring symbols. She also added the ring emoji to her Instagram bio, next to Hall's name.

Haack was previously married to El Moussa, 40, with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6. She also co-parents 2-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead, 42, with whom her divorce was finalized in June.