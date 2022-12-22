Christina Aguilera and Fiancé Matthew Rutler Celebrate Her 42nd Birthday with a Helicopter Ride in Vietnam

The singer showed off the stunning views and festivities on Instagram

By
Natalia Senanayake
author bio page
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 22, 2022 02:43 PM
Christina Aguilera's 42nd birthday in Vietnam
Photo: Christina Aguilera/instagram

Christina Aguilera is celebrating her birthday in Vietnam!

The "Beautiful" singer, who turned 42 on December 18, shared photos from her birthday getaway in a series of posts on Instagram.

In one post, Aguilera showed off views from her helicopter ride overlooking the scenic waters and mountains. After the helicopter ride, she cruised on a boat decked out with pink and blue balloons and a backdrop that said, "Happy Birthday Christina Aguilera."

The singer wrote, "BIRTHDAY pov 🎁✨" alongside the photos, sharing a few more in her birthday series captioned "BIRTHDAY wishes 🎂," "BIRTHDAY bliss 🎉," and"BIRTHDAY glam 💋."

Aguilera's fiancé of almost eight years, Matthew Rutler — who she shares 8-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, with — also joined for the festivities. In a sweet Instagram Reel, the couple is seen enjoying quality time together as they hang out on a net suspended over the water.

Along with enjoying the stunning views from their boat ride, the couple went kayaking with friends and took in the rocky landscape. They finished their adventurous activities by singing to Aguilera and enjoying her elaborate birthday cake covered in rhinestones, roses and feathers.

Christina Aguilera's 42nd birthday in Vietnam
Christina Aguilera/instagram

The former Voice coach first met Rutler, 37, on the set of Burlesque and the pair officially got engaged in 2014. Before her relationship with Rutler, Aguilera was married to Jordan Bratman from 2005 to 2011 and shares a 14-year-old son named Max Liron with him.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in December 2020, the singer opened up about the importance of spending "quality family time" with Rutler and her children.

"I'd been on the road for a year prior between Europe and Vegas, so it was nice for me to take a reflective pause and a moment and take everything in on a personal level as a mom, as an artist and be able to dig in creatively and make positive changes for my future," Aguilera said.

When "everything paused and stopped for a moment," Aguilera says, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, "it was a breath of fresh air" to get "that quality time in with the kids" and not have "to be on the road as much [with] travel between different countries."

Related Articles
damien lewis
'Billions' Actor Damian Lewis Was Stranded in Iceland Airport with Thousands of Others
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmcqqEKP0bg/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D gianninagibelli Verified to the absolute loml: life was leading me to you the entire time and it’s undeniably sweeter with you in it. a whole year, who would’ve thought?! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ 9m
Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann Celebrate Their First Anniversary with 'Magical' Getaway
Camila Mcmillie
Alabama Woman Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Computer Monitor at a Miami Airport Gate Agent
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: *NO WEB UNTIL 215PM EST 20TH DEC* Amy Schumer is all smiles as she and husband Chris Fischer enjoy a dip in the Caribbean sea during the holiday season in St Barts.
Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Share a Kiss in the Sea During Romantic St. Bart's Vacation
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Celebrates Skiing Down Mountain She Had to Be 'Medically Rescued' from 4 Years Ago
Elizabeth Hurley Shares How to Get Involved in Breast Cancer Awareness & Life Saving Research
Elizabeth Hurley 'Stranded' in Antigua After British Airways Delay Thousands of Flights Around World
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Watch Adele Serenade Boyfriend Rich Paul with 'Happy Birthday' in Vegas as He Turns 41
Captain Lionel Messi, send from left, sits with Angel de Maria, second from right, and Nicolas Otamendi, right, atop of a bus driving the players from the Argentine soccer team that won the World Cup after they landed at Ezeiza airport on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina Wcup Soccer, Buenos Aires, Argentina - 20 Dec 2022
Lionel Messi and Argentina Teammates Nearly Struck by Cables Atop Bus During World Cup Celebration
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Jason Momoa loads his $400k Super Duty truck with a Christmas tree and delivers it to his ex-wife Lisa Bonet's house. Pictured: Jason Momoa BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jason Momoa Gets in the Holiday Spirit as He Delivers Christmas Tree to Ex Lisa Bonet's House
Alyssa Milano Celebrates 50 With Make-Up Free Selfie: ‘This is 50. No filter. No touching up.’
Alyssa Milano Celebrates 50 With Make-Up Free Selfie: 'This is 50. No Filter. No Touching Up'
diddy, Jessie combs, D'Lila Combs
Diddy Gifts Daughters Jessie and D'Lila Matching Range Rovers at Twins' Lavish Sweet 16
Christine Chiu's 40th birthday in Turks and Caicos
Inside 'Bling Empire' Star Christine Chiu's Lavish 40th Birthday Bash at Prince's Turks and Caicos Estate
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Hollywood, CA - Brad Pitt seems to be 'head over heels' for his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The Hollywood actor couldn't keep his eyes or hands off Ines as the couple exited a romantic evening celebrating his 59th birthday at Pace in Hollywood. Brad was seen leaving with many presents. Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brad Pitt Celebrates His 59th Birthday with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Hollywood
This handout photo taken on December 18, 2022 and released on December 19 by the Royal Thai Navy shows the HTMS Sukhothai warship on its side before sinking in the Gulf of Thailand, off the coast of Bang Saphan district in Prachuab Kiri Khan province. - At least 31 Royal Thai navy personnel were missing at sea after a vessel floundered in the Gulf of Thailand, a spokesperson said December 19.
Thai Navy Searching for 31 Missing Sailors After Warship Sinks in Heavy Seas
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Get Edgy in Black and White Photo Booth Images at Billie Eilish’s Birthday
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Billie Eilish's 21st Birthday in Photo Booth Pics
John Legend(R) and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and Husband John Legend Don Ugly Christmas Sweaters in Sweet Family Photo