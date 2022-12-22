Christina Aguilera and Fiancé Matthew Rutler Celebrate Her 42nd Birthday with a Helicopter Ride in Vietnam

Christina Aguilera is celebrating her birthday in Vietnam!

The "Beautiful" singer, who turned 42 on December 18, shared photos from her birthday getaway in a series of posts on Instagram.

In one post, Aguilera showed off views from her helicopter ride overlooking the scenic waters and mountains. After the helicopter ride, she cruised on a boat decked out with pink and blue balloons and a backdrop that said, "Happy Birthday Christina Aguilera."

The singer wrote, "BIRTHDAY pov 🎁✨" alongside the photos, sharing a few more in her birthday series captioned "BIRTHDAY wishes 🎂," "BIRTHDAY bliss 🎉," and"BIRTHDAY glam 💋."

Aguilera's fiancé of almost eight years, Matthew Rutler — who she shares 8-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, with — also joined for the festivities. In a sweet Instagram Reel, the couple is seen enjoying quality time together as they hang out on a net suspended over the water.

Along with enjoying the stunning views from their boat ride, the couple went kayaking with friends and took in the rocky landscape. They finished their adventurous activities by singing to Aguilera and enjoying her elaborate birthday cake covered in rhinestones, roses and feathers.

Christina Aguilera/instagram

The former Voice coach first met Rutler, 37, on the set of Burlesque and the pair officially got engaged in 2014. Before her relationship with Rutler, Aguilera was married to Jordan Bratman from 2005 to 2011 and shares a 14-year-old son named Max Liron with him.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in December 2020, the singer opened up about the importance of spending "quality family time" with Rutler and her children.

"I'd been on the road for a year prior between Europe and Vegas, so it was nice for me to take a reflective pause and a moment and take everything in on a personal level as a mom, as an artist and be able to dig in creatively and make positive changes for my future," Aguilera said.

When "everything paused and stopped for a moment," Aguilera says, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, "it was a breath of fresh air" to get "that quality time in with the kids" and not have "to be on the road as much [with] travel between different countries."