Chrissy Teigen Says She's 'Madly Sick' From Family Cruise: 'The Gift That Keeps on Giving'

Chrissy Teigen is "madly sick."

On Wednesday, the model-turned-author, who recently embarked on a Disney cruise with her family, shared an update on her health after posting on Twitter last week that she was sick.

"I am still… madly sick, from this f---ing cruise," Teigen, 37, shared in an Instagram Story. "I never get sick," she continued, while groaning. "I love germs," she deadpanned. "The gift that keeps on giving."

The model, who took the selfie video while laying down on a blue couch and wearing a red and white robe, posted another update a couple hours later.

"I have to eat," she explained, "because my medicine is making me throw up because I don't have anything in my stomach but if I eat I get nauseous," Teigen bemoaned.

She added: "I hate eating when I'm not hungry."

Last week, Teigen posted on Twitter about the Disney cruise she took with husband John Legend, 44, daughter Luna Simone, 6, son Miles Theodore, 4, and three month old daughter Esti Maxine.

"Leaving a disney cruise is like leaving Las Vegas except you only feeeeeel like you binged drugs, and, you are wet," she tweeted.

"I have never been more sore, I'm coughing up… something, the bottoms of my feet are roasted rotisserie, I just got phone service and I still feel like we are rocking," she added in a subsequent tweet.

"4 days ago feels like… so long ago. our kids must never EVER forget we did this for them. Solidarity to all the other Disney cruise parents," Teigen wrote.

The cruise came just a couple days after the family experienced a different travel milestone: baby Esti's first flight!

Earlier this month, Teigen shared that she and her singer husband were about to take their first flight with their three children. "Oh boy here we go!! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 prayers up," the cookbook author captioned a snapshot of the family smiling before boarding a plane.

In the picture, Luna and Miles smiled for the camera while 10-week-old Esti — wearing a white onesie with a pacifier in her mouth — snoozed in her mom's arms.

Teigen dressed casually for the flight, sporting a gray coat and a long black low-cut top, while Legend rocked a camouflage jacket and flashed a big grin.

Writing in the comments section of the post, Teigen was quick to defend herself and her family after some of her 41 million followers claimed they were flying on a private jet. "You can literally have a jumbo jet in the background of your photo and people will get mad about your private jet," she wrote. She added sarcastically, "It's beautiful I love it here."

The Cravings author's use of emojis indicated that the family was traveling to the U.K., where Legend was set to perform at a series of shows. The R&B superstar took to the stage at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London.