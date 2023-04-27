Chrissy Teigen Says She's 'Madly Sick' From Family Cruise: 'The Gift That Keeps on Giving'

“I hate eating when I’m not hungry,” the Cravings author bemoaned in an Instagram Story she shared on Wednesday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 09:04 AM
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen. Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is "madly sick."

On Wednesday, the model-turned-author, who recently embarked on a Disney cruise with her family, shared an update on her health after posting on Twitter last week that she was sick.

"I am still… madly sick, from this f---ing cruise," Teigen, 37, shared in an Instagram Story. "I never get sick," she continued, while groaning. "I love germs," she deadpanned. "The gift that keeps on giving."

The model, who took the selfie video while laying down on a blue couch and wearing a red and white robe, posted another update a couple hours later.

"I have to eat," she explained, "because my medicine is making me throw up because I don't have anything in my stomach but if I eat I get nauseous," Teigen bemoaned.

She added: "I hate eating when I'm not hungry."

chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Last week, Teigen posted on Twitter about the Disney cruise she took with husband John Legend, 44, daughter Luna Simone, 6, son Miles Theodore, 4, and three month old daughter Esti Maxine.

"Leaving a disney cruise is like leaving Las Vegas except you only feeeeeel like you binged drugs, and, you are wet," she tweeted.

"I have never been more sore, I'm coughing up… something, the bottoms of my feet are roasted rotisserie, I just got phone service and I still feel like we are rocking," she added in a subsequent tweet.

"4 days ago feels like… so long ago. our kids must never EVER forget we did this for them. Solidarity to all the other Disney cruise parents," Teigen wrote.

The cruise came just a couple days after the family experienced a different travel milestone: baby Esti's first flight!

Earlier this month, Teigen shared that she and her singer husband were about to take their first flight with their three children. "Oh boy here we go!! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 prayers up," the cookbook author captioned a snapshot of the family smiling before boarding a plane.

In the picture, Luna and Miles smiled for the camera while 10-week-old Esti — wearing a white onesie with a pacifier in her mouth — snoozed in her mom's arms.

Teigen dressed casually for the flight, sporting a gray coat and a long black low-cut top, while Legend rocked a camouflage jacket and flashed a big grin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Writing in the comments section of the post, Teigen was quick to defend herself and her family after some of her 41 million followers claimed they were flying on a private jet. "You can literally have a jumbo jet in the background of your photo and people will get mad about your private jet," she wrote. She added sarcastically, "It's beautiful I love it here."

The Cravings author's use of emojis indicated that the family was traveling to the U.K., where Legend was set to perform at a series of shows. The R&B superstar took to the stage at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London.

Related Articles
Boeing 777-300 ER N789AN American Airlines during landing, at Leonardo da Vinci airport. Fiumicino (Italy), April 18th, 2023 (Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
WATCH: Passengers Panic as Flames Pour Out of Wing on American Airlines Plane: 'Something Has Happened'
Sharon Osbourne attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood
Sharon Osbourne Reveals She's Given Up Plastic Surgery: 'I Pushed It Too Far'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Bella Hadid Wishes Sister Gigi a Happy Birthday: 'My Most Favorite Chilling Partner'
Ariana Madix in England
Ariana Madix Looks Carefree During England Trip with 'Vanderpump' Costars Amid Split from Tom Sandoval
disneyland fire
Disneyland's 'Maleficent' Dragon Dramatically Bursts into Flames During Show
More from my *dream bday weekend* soon…. but @patrickta and I had so much fun (& laughs) making this, to say: Thanks for all the birthday love I’ve felt from here at Disney and all over the world.
Gigi Hadid Lip-Syncs 'Little Mermaid' Song in Video of 'Dream Bday Weekend' at Walt Disney World
Wells Adams (L) and Sarah Hyland at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Sarah Hyland Jokes Husband Wells Adams Had to 'Adapt' to Her Love of Disney 'Very Quickly' (Exclusive)
DAILY POP -- Episode 200124 -- Pictured: (l-r) Savannah Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best stops by the set to talk about fashion and her upcoming wedding -- (Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 11: A Southwest Airlines airplane taxies from a gate at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Southwest Airlines is working to catch up on a backlog after canceling hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming air traffic control issues and weather. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Southwest Airlines Says Savannah Chrisley Told a 'Different Story' About Recent Flight Mishap
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737
Southwest Flight Delayed Allegedly Over Spilled Rice in the Aisle
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Says She Was 'Thrown Off' Southwest Flight for Being an 'Unruly Passenger'
tom sandoval enjoying a desert getaway amid scandoval (Ingrid) https://www.instagram.com/tomsandoval1/?hl=en
Tom Sandoval Embarks on a Solo Desert Getaway in the Wake of Split from Ariana Madix
Man yells on plane over baby crying
WATCH: Southwest Passenger Has Mid-Flight Meltdown Over Crying Baby: 'Lower That Baby's Voice'
Victoria Beckham's tropical birthday getaway with David and her family
Victoria Beckham Hilariously Falls Off Paddle Board During Fun-Filled Birthday Getaway with Family — See the Photos
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGh8uIraB3/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Bath Time with Daughter Esti: 'Too Perfect'
Chrissy Teigen Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Keeps Wearing Oversized Blazers, Proving They're an Elevated Spring Staple Your Wardrobe Needs
John Legend Wishes Daughter Luna a Happy 7th Birthday: 'I Feel So Lucky to Be Her Dad'
John Legend Celebrates Daughter Luna's 7th Birthday with Adorable Photos: 'So Lucky to Be Her Dad'