Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s summer trip to Thailand looked picture perfect — for the most part. From beachy photo shoots and island-hopping to matching henna tattoos, the power couple and their adorable mini-mes, daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 15 months, had us hoping they’ll adopt us in time for their next family getaway.

But Teigen isn’t one to shy away from a candid photo, and she took the opportunity to remind her followers about what it’s really like to travel with two young kids in tow.

“Everything’s fine over here,” she hilariously captioned a snap of herself smiling as a distraught Luna and Miles looked to be fighting over a mermaid toy across her lap.