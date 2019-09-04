All the Photos from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Fun-Filled Family Vacation in Thailand

Can they just adopt us already?
By Sophie Dodd
September 04, 2019 05:34 PM

1 of 20

Relatable Mom Moment

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s summer trip to Thailand looked picture perfect — for the most part. From beachy photo shoots and island-hopping to matching henna tattoos, the power couple and their adorable mini-mes, daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 15 months, had us hoping they’ll adopt us in time for their next family getaway. 

But Teigen isn’t one to shy away from a candid photo, and she took the opportunity to remind her followers about what it’s really like to travel with two young kids in tow. 

“Everything’s fine over here,” she hilariously captioned a snap of herself smiling as a distraught Luna and Miles looked to be fighting over a mermaid toy across her lap. 

2 of 20

Instagram Husband Hunting

Chrissy Tiegen/Instagram

While he may have reached EGOT status for his various talents, it seems there’s one award that’s still out of Legend’s reach: trophy Instagram Husband. Teigen not-so-subtly called him out for not being considerate of “angles or lighting or general photo ambience” during their photo-op filled getaway in a mock-modest Instagram post

“I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambience,” she captioned a smiling selfie of her and Luna. In case the “All of Me” singer didn’t take the hint, she added, “but it’s okay. such is the life I chose. (To john).” 

Comments by Celebs captured his response, which he kept short and sweet: “Wow.” 

3 of 20

John Rebuilds His Reputation

Chrissy Tiegen/Instagram

Not one to let his wife’s public shaming discourage him, Legend countered her criticism with a series of flattering photos of the Cravings author. 

“When your wife says you’re a bad Instagram husband but you’re like…” he wrote alongside a photograph that was taken at a flattering angle and with good lighting.

Not quite ready to give in, Teigen, whose hands were in her lap in the photo, quipped, “I took this.”

“Take that back,” Legend replied. 

To further his case, he posted another photo of Teigen looking radiant, captioning it, “My wife is beauuuuuutiful #goodinstagramhusband.” 

4 of 20

Keeping Cool 

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Luna looked delighted as the sweet siblings splashed around in a basin of water, while a soaked Miles stared directly into the camera. Looks like bath time got a fun vacation upgrade! 

5 of 20

Model Behavior 

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Looks like Luna Simone might be following in her mom’s model footsteps! Teigen, who was named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s Rookie of the Year in 2010 and appeared in issues through 2017, shared a photo of her oldest posing perfectly on a rock; from the windswept hair to the pointed toes, Luna looked ready for her close-up.

“oh dear @mj_day,” Teigen captioned the post, tagging MJ Day, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor. 

Day replied that Luna checked all the boxes, commenting, “Effortless beauty ✔️Chic suit ✔️ Owns that rock✔️ TOE POINT ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️ #callmeLuna,” along with a string of laughing emojis.

6 of 20

Sandy Sweetheart

John Legend/Instagram

Not to be outdone, baby Miles posed for his own beachy photo session, although with a slightly different theme: “Naked & Afraid: Baby Edition,” his dad jokingly captioned the shot, referencing the reality show where strangers compete to survive in remote locations, er, naked. 

7 of 20

Beachy Keen

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The cookbook author and her baby boy enjoyed some fun in the sun during a trip to the lush and stunning Phi Phi Islands. 

8 of 20

Break It Down 

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

This mother-daughter duo doesn’t need music to bust a move! Sporting matching sailor hats, the pair showed off their moves during a “silent dance party” in a video the Bring the Funny star shared to Instagram

9 of 20

Family Ties

Chrissy Tiegen/Instagram

During their time in Korat, Teigen — whose (equally hilarious) mom, Vilailuck Teigen, is from Thailand — visited some of her relatives. She shared a photo with her uncle, noting that “he drives the dopest tuktuk in Korat!”

10 of 20

No Smiles for Miles

Chrissy Tiegen/Instagram

The family got glammed up in traditional Thai ensembles and made sure to document it with some adorable shots of the proud parents with their little ones. While Miles didn’t seem too interested, his mama made sure to elevate (ha, get it?) the photo with a dramatic pose. 

11 of 20

No-Frills Attitude

Chrissy Tiegen Instagram

Luna seemed mildly more on board with the photos, offering a soft smile alongside her dad’s wide grin in a sweet selfie of the pair. 

12 of 20

Daddy's Little Girl

Chrissy Tiegen/Instagram

When Legend commits to something, he really commits. After stepping up to become the Instagram Husband of Teigen’s dreams, it seems he went after the far more elusive position of Instagram Dad — and judging by the fact that this adorable shot of Luna isn’t just a blurry close-up of her face (what is it with dads and zooming in?), it seems like he’s doing a pretty solid job. But he knows it, and now he wants photo credit where credit’s due.”#goodinstagramdad,” he commented on Teigen’s post. Is that portrait mode we see? Have we created a monster?

13 of 20

Peace & Paparazzi

Chrissy Tiegen/Instagram

Seeing as he also captured this gorgeous photo of his wife and her mom, should we add #greatinstagramsoninlaw to Legend’s growing list of achievements? 

14 of 20

Mini-Me Moment

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

If this doesn’t prove that Miles is literally John reincarnated, then we don’t know what will. (Except maybe this gallery of every time they looked like twins.) Teigen herself can’t get over the resemblance between her main men, having previously said, “It’s like someone took my husband, the love of my life, and extended my time with him by giving me his baby years too. Is that weird?”

15 of 20

Kissy Face

John Legend/Instagram

We rest our case. 

16 of 20

Floaty Fun

John Legend/Instagram

Legend and Luna geared up in coordinating rainbow swimsuits to enjoy some time in the pool with their colorful floaty friends, and now we can’t get “Baby Shark” out of our heads. 

17 of 20

Beauty Sleep 

Chrissy/Tiegen Instagram

The mother of two knows not to pass up on an opportunity to nap — and the intricate art of henna, which temporarily dyes the skin, can be fairly time-consuming. Asked by a fan if she was sleeping during the process, she replied, “totally out.” 

Teigen showed off the stunning design, which ran from her forearm to her finger tips, in a cheeky post, captioning it, “must Instagram henna. it is law.” 

18 of 20

Patience Is a Virtue

Chrissy Tiegen/Instagram

Legend and Luna got in on the action too, and the 3-year-old seemed to keep her hand steady as she joined in on the famous fam’s second round of matching tattoos

19 of 20

Game Time

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The family made a pit-stop at a mall in Korat, which Legend (and Miles) seemed very taken with. “The mall in Korat combines all the shopping you’d expect plus a little Chuck E Cheese/Dave & Buster’s vibe for the kids,” he wrote alongside a photo of Teigen and their little one smiling beside an arcade game. “Miles approves.”

