Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Spend Christmas Together in Australia

The Selling Sunset star went public with her relationship with the Aussie musician in May

By
Mackenzie Schmidt
mschmidt-headshot-2019
Mackenzie Schmidt

Mackenzie Schmidt is the Home and Travel Editor for PEOPLE. She's worked at PEOPLE for over five years as a writer and editor on the Lifestyle team.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 28, 2022 03:12 PM
Chrishell Gflip Australia Holidays
Photo: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Chrishell Stause and partner G Flip are feeling the love this Christmas!

The Selling Sunset star and the Australian musician celebrated the holiday Down Under together, Stause revealed on Instagram on Monday. The celebrity real estate agent shared a gallery of photos from her visit, including selfies with her partner snapped while going for a seaside stroll and sporting the paper crowns that come in traditional Christmas crackers.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from sunny Australia!" she wrote. "I hope you all are feeling the love-sending lots your way 🎄🥰😘"

G Flip commented, "the cutest," on their girlfriend's post, adding a red heart emoji.

Chrishell Gflip Australia Holidays
Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Stause also shared some solo shots of herself holding a margarita glass at a bar and posing in front of a Koala at the zoo.

G Flip posted to their story giving a nod to Stause's visit, noting they'd been "off the phone a little spending time with the fam and my hot gf.'

Stause previously traveled to Australia from Los Angeles in May. On that trip, the couple visited the Taranga Zoo Sydney, sailed around Sydney Harbor and posed in front of its famous opera house.

The pair went public earlier that month when Stause made the announcement she was in a new relationship on a Selling Sunset reunion special.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the Bridgerton Season 2 & The Queen's Ball
Jonathan Leibson/Getty

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," Stause said. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

Revealing how they connected, she continued, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

G Flip hails from Melbourne and is known for their songs, "GAY 4 ME," "Lover," and "Drink Too Much."

Related Articles
Chrishell Stause and G Flip at the ARIA Awards
Chrishell Stause Spends Thanksgiving with Partner G Flip for Australian Award Show Date Night: 'Thankful'
Chrishell Stause G Flip Halloween
Double Take! Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Dress as Each Other for Hilarious Couples Costume
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the Bridgerton Season 2 & The Queen's Ball, Chrishell Stause and G Flip Polaroids
Chrishell Stause Shares Polaroids from Australia Vacation with New Love G Flip
Chrishelle Stause Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to G Flip for Their Birthday: 'One Magical Human'
Chrishell Stause Celebrates G Flip in Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'One Magical Human'
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Go to Australia
Chrishell Stause Vacations in Sydney After Confirming Romance with Australian Singer G Flip
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Her 'Unlocked' Relationship with G Flip: 'There Are No Rules'
Chrishell Stause g flip
Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Relationship Timeline
Chrishell Stause Dating Australian Singer G Flip
Chrishell Stause Is Living with Australian Singer G Flip, Says Source
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Says She Still Wants to Be a Mom: 'I Plan on Adopting'
Chrishell Stause and G Flip
Chrishell Stause Gets a Drum Lesson from New Love G Flip on Set of Their Music Video She Stars In
Chrishell Stause g flip
Chrishell Stause Dating Australian Singer G Flip 5 Months After Jason Oppenheim Split
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'Selling Sunset' star Christelle Stause packs on the PDA while in Hollywood with her new girlfriend, G Flip after her breakup with Jason Oppenheim. They then got in a black SUV urban before driving off. Pictured: Christelle Stause BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Share Passionate Kiss During Night Out After Making Romance Public
Chrishell Stause Dating Australian Singer G Flip
G Flip Reveals They Met Chrishell Stause on Halloween: 'We Were Both with Our Ex-Partners'
G Flip - GET ME OUTTA HERE (Official Music Video)
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Make Out in a Convenience Store in 'GET ME OUTTA HERE' Music Video
Chrishell Stause attends the "Moulin Rouge" Los Angeles Opening Night Performance at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on June 30, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Chrishell Stause Lands New Acting Gig with Upcoming Lifetime Movie 'A Rose for Her Grave'
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Relationship Timeline