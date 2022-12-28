Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Spend Christmas Together in Australia

Chrishell Stause and partner G Flip are feeling the love this Christmas!

The Selling Sunset star and the Australian musician celebrated the holiday Down Under together, Stause revealed on Instagram on Monday. The celebrity real estate agent shared a gallery of photos from her visit, including selfies with her partner snapped while going for a seaside stroll and sporting the paper crowns that come in traditional Christmas crackers.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from sunny Australia!" she wrote. "I hope you all are feeling the love-sending lots your way 🎄🥰😘"

G Flip commented, "the cutest," on their girlfriend's post, adding a red heart emoji.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Stause also shared some solo shots of herself holding a margarita glass at a bar and posing in front of a Koala at the zoo.

G Flip posted to their story giving a nod to Stause's visit, noting they'd been "off the phone a little spending time with the fam and my hot gf.'

Stause previously traveled to Australia from Los Angeles in May. On that trip, the couple visited the Taranga Zoo Sydney, sailed around Sydney Harbor and posed in front of its famous opera house.

The pair went public earlier that month when Stause made the announcement she was in a new relationship on a Selling Sunset reunion special.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," Stause said. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

Revealing how they connected, she continued, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

G Flip hails from Melbourne and is known for their songs, "GAY 4 ME," "Lover," and "Drink Too Much."