WATCH: Exes Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Go on a Double Date with Their New Partners in Australia

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are putting their troubled past behind them!

The exes — who split in December 2021 — enjoyed a double date in Sydney with Stause's partner G Flip and Oppenheim's girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk. Stause documented the fun excursion on her Instagram Story as the group joked around and shared a meal together.

In the video, Oppenheim asks the group: "Does this filter make me look tan? I look so tan in this," as Stause tries to grab the phone to show off the view.

Chrishell Stause/instagram

She captures the stunning waterfront restaurant as G Flip pokes their head into the frame. "Now I gotta have it," G Flip says as they pan over the table and the scenic backdrop.

Along with showing off her company and the scenery, Stause tags everyone in the caption and jokes that her stylist was Oppenheim's twin brother Brett.

Chrishell Stause/instagram

Stause first confirmed her new relationship with the Australian musician during a Selling Sunset reunion episode in May 2022, just 5 months after she split from Oppenheim.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician," Stause said after moderator Tan France asked if she was seeing anyone special.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

She also revealed how their romance unfolded: "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

The reality star was referring to the music video she starred in for G Flip's song, "Get Me Outta Here," where she shared a kiss with the musician and danced around in a convenience store.

Steven Simione/Getty

Despite her new relationship, Stause still remains close friends with Oppenheim, who is now head over heels for his Paris-based partner, Nurk.

"I love [Chrishell] so much and I still enjoy her as a friend and being around her and spending time with her," Oppenheim said during a chat with PEOPLE in September. "I don't think anything makes me happier than seeing Chrishell happy," he added.

Oppenheim also confirmed that his model girlfriend, who he met while vacationing in Greece in July, would appear on season 6 of Selling Sunset alongside Stause and his fellow co-stars.

"We filmed a couple of times already and I have no problem filming more," he told PEOPLE. "I'm sure we will. She's coming out here to spend a couple more months out here at the end of the year. So, you know, maybe we'll film."

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Stause and Jason went public with their relationship while on vacation in Italy with some of their co-stars in July 2021.

Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Oppenheim, who is Stause's boss at the Oppenheim Group real estate firm where the Netflix series is set, told PEOPLE at the time. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

Stause posted a series of Instagram photos of the cast's vacation in Italy on Wednesday afternoon, including two photos of her and Oppenheim showing some PDA while visiting the island of Capri.

A representative for Oppenheim says the pair got together recently. A rep for Stause confirmed, "they are happily together."

The couple ended things, in part, because they were not on the same page about starting a family.