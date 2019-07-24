Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard Help Unveil the New Universal Studios Jurassic World Ride

Image zoom

Jurassic World: The Ride is back and better than ever.

After undergoing major reconstructions in September 2018, the popular Universal Studios Hollywood amusement park attraction is officially re-open to the public.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard — whose 2015 box-office hit Jurassic World inspired the renovations — helped unveil the new-and-improved ride at Universal Studios in Hollywood on July 22.

The updated attraction is an immersive experience with life-like velociraptors, mosasaurus’, triceratops and more roaming park grounds. According to USA Today, Universal Studios guests can even expect to see a film franchise favorite.

“We obviously had to have Blue,” Tim Runco, Universal Studio Hollywood’s vice president for entertainment, told the outlet of the famous Jurassic World character. “Blue is the dinosaur. Now people can meet her, carefully.”

NBC Universal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer, Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt

Pratt reunited with Blue, his character’s lovable raptor, onstage during the event. And, much to the delight of fans in the audience, the 40-year-old actor proved he’s still got it by expertly taming the beast, captured in a video posted to Twitter.

As PEOPLE previously reported, the mega-attraction debuts an original storyline that takes place within the theme park depicted in the hit film Jurassic World on the day the T-Rex escapes captivity.

The ride feature several other iconic dinosaurs from the film including the aquatic Mosasaurus. Guests can also navigate around dense forests among dinosaurs once aboard specially designed rafts.

Jurassic World first debuted in theaters in 2015 starring Pratt and Dallas Howard as they attempt to escape the Jurassic World luxury resort when several of the most vicious dinosaurs escape and run amok.

A sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, hit theaters in 2018. The films followed Steve Spielberg’s highly-popular film franchise Jurassic Park based on the Michael Crichton novels of the same name.