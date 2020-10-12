Chris Hemsworth Vacations in 'Paradise' with Family — Including Brothers Liam and Luke

The Avengers actor shared a slew of photos from his time with his family on Lord Howe Island

Chris Hemsworth is taking a close-to-home vacation with his family by his side.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old actor shared on social media that he is spending time on Australia's Lord Howe Island with his loved ones, including his two brothers, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, as well as his wife Elsa Pataky and their three kids – daughter India, 8, and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Posting a series of shots from the family's tropical getaway on Instagram, Chris is seen taking part in various fun-filled activities with his brood.

In one shot, the Thor actor sits next to his loved ones at a family-style meal on the beach. Another finds him posing with a group of the kids on the bow of a boat surrounded by the crystal clear water.

He also included a sweet shot of him sitting on a bench beside his wife, 44. Liam, 30, appears in a group shot in a lush, jungle setting and Luke, 39, flexes shirtless on a doc,.

Alongside the snapshots, Chris also shared a message of hope for small communities that rely on tourism to help them stay afloat. Many tourist areas have been hit hard amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, especially as Australia announced it will be unlikely to open its borders to international travelers until 2021.

"2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism," he began. "Obviously not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it’s safe to do so let’s support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in [Australia]."

"[Lord Howe Island] is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time," he continued. "This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism."

The Avengers star then sent thanks along to all who made the trip as enjoyable as it was before he concluded his post with the hashtag, "#holidayherethisyear."

In April of this year, Chris opened up about his decision to leave his life in Los Angeles behind and move to Australia.

The actor told The Sunday Telegraph that his work was starting to take over his life after starring in hit movies like The Avengers series, the new Star Trek franchise and Snow White and the Hunstman.

"When you’re suffocated by the work, every conversation that you’re having and every billboard you’re seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry, you lose perspective," he said.

So the actor and his family moved to his native country and situated themselves in Byron Bay to have a more low-key and normal life.