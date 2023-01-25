Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Enjoy Family Vacation in Kenya: 'One of the Most Memorable Trips'

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky love an adventure-filled getaway!

On Tuesday, Pataky, 46, shared an inside look into her trip to Kenya with Hemsworth, 39, and their twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8, and daughter India, 10.

In a carousel of photos posted on Instagram, the Spanish model included snaps from the family's safari as well as her soaking up the sun with her husband by a river.

"One of my favourite places in the world! I always dream of Africa," Pataky wrote in the caption. She captured some of Kenya's wildlife in the post, including giraffes, elephants and leopards.

Elsa Pataky/Instagram

The Thor star also documented the trip on Instagram, sharing photos of his wife holding a wild animal during their trip and him smiling in front of a group of camels.

He captioned the post: "One of the most memorable trips to Kenya my family and I have ever had."

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

After taking time to relax with his family, Hemsworth jumped back into his intense workout regimen by sprinting on the treadmill to kick off his week. In a video posted on Instagram, the actor completed his cardio routine in just a baseball cap, joggers and sneakers.

"Nothing better than some sprint training to start your week @centrfit," he captioned the clip.

Earlier this month, the Marvel star shared another glimpse of his wellness practices as he attempted to meditate underwater — but hilariously got interrupted by one of his 8-year-old sons swimming into the frame.

"Don't let distractions get in the way of your goals… no matter how hard they try to swim in front of you😂," he wrote alongside the video.

The impressive clip even caught the attention of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who left a funny comment on the post: "My one ab never looks this chiseled under water. 😂👊🏾," he wrote, adding: "Looking great brotha."