Chloë Grace Moretz and Evan Mock Recall 'Magical' Disney Memories as the Company Turns 100

The stars chatted exclusively with PEOPLE about the new #ShareTheWonder Disney100 campaign — which celebrates 100 years of the Walt Disney Company by encouraging fans to share their Disney memories

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

Published on January 25, 2023 09:00 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Chloe Grace Moretz attends the special screening of the Amazon Original series "The Peripheral" at Odeon Luxe West End on October 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 17: Minnie and Mickey Mouse at Disneyland's 50th Anniversary rededication ceremony held at Disneyland on July 17, 2005 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Evan Mock attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Marsaili McGrath/Getty; Theo Wargo/WireImage

Chloë Grace Moretz and Evan Mock are celebrating the magic of Disney!

The actress and actor, both 25, chatted exclusively with PEOPLE about the new #ShareTheWonder Disney100 campaign — which celebrates 100 years of the Walt Disney Company by encouraging fans to share their favorite Disney memories.

Moretz notes she has "so many memories" from over the years that celebrate her love for all things Disney, but that "there's two in particular that I really loved."

"When I was a really, really young little girl ... [my family and I] went to Orlando, to Walt Disney World, and we stayed on property and everything, and I remember we got to go meet Minnie and Mickey," she says. "I remember how excited and how full of wonder I was, just from the very, very beginning."

"And then, to kind of jump off of that, I would say what's been so magical about living in L.A. and being so close to Disneyland is that I never kind of got to lose that wonder in my life," The Peripheral star adds. "Every single time I'm back in town, the first thing that my friends and I do, and all of us are in our mid to late twenties, is figure out what date that we can all get together and go to Disneyland. ... It's just the best feeling because I feel like I'm four years old again, experiencing Disney all over."

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 17: In this handout photo provided by Disney parks, Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring Academy Award-winning composer, Richard Sherman and Broadway actress and singer Ashley Brown July 17, 2015 in Anaheim, California. Celebrating six decades of magic, the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration features three new nighttime spectaculars that immerse guests in the worlds of Disney stories like never before with "Paint the Night," the first all-LED parade at the resort; "Disneyland Forever," a reinvention of classic fireworks that adds projections to pyrotechnics to transform the park experience; and a moving new version of "World of Color" that celebrates Walt Disneys dream for Disneyland. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)
Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty

Mock, for his part, says that visiting Disneyland regularly as a child was a highlight of his younger years and one of his top Disney memories.

"My earliest memory, and one of my favorite memories, is growing up in Hawaii and going to visit my dad's parents, my grandparents, in Anaheim, and obviously, that's close to Disneyland," he says.

"It was always the highlight for me and my little brother as kids, knowing we were going to see family, but also, more importantly, going to Disneyland," Mock adds with a laugh. "That was the highlight every year because we didn't really leave Hawaii that often."

397155 06: Mickey Mouse rides in a parade through Main Street, USA with Cinderella's castle in the background at Disney World's Magic Kingdom November 11, 2001 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty

The Gossip Girl reboot star and Moretz consider themselves big Disney fans and love all that the iconic company encompasses — from its incredible lineup of movies and television shows to its theme park attractions across the globe, as well as the various products they sell.

Reflecting on what makes Disney the best, Moretz says, "They don't take it lightly when they say it's 'The Happiest Place on Earth.' All the characters in the Disney world, they all stand for something, I think, so strong and powerful, and it's been wonderful to see how they've continued to grow on that over the years."

"I feel like Disney's just so in tune with what [people] like, and they're so consistent with what they put out," Mock adds. "But also, I think it's very relatable worldwide, how you can bring up Disney or Mickey or Minnie anywhere around the world, and everyone's going to know who it is. They either have a relationship with them over television, they have the toys, or they have the clothing."

With the #ShareTheWonder Disney100 campaign, fans can join Moretz and Mock in reminiscing by sharing their favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, 20th Century, and National Geographic memories using two hashtags — #ShareTheWonder and #Disney100 — on social media.

These posts, Disney says, "will honor and spotlight the countless memories Disney and its fans have made together over the past century."

When Moretz and Mock aren't celebrating the Disney magic at one of the company's theme park destinations, the stars each have special mementos they hold dear that allow them to always keep Disney in their hearts.

For Moretz, a Minnie Mouse plush toy is a treasured item. "One of my most precious memories was when I brought home my first Minnie Mouse plush. I adored her, and she came everywhere with me," she tells PEOPLE. "Minnie Mouse in particular has always had such a special place in my heart. When you're a little kid and get to bring your favorite character home — those memories stay with you forever."

Mock, meanwhile, says his favorite piece of Disney memorabilia is a pair of Mickey ears he owns. "The ears are another added accessory to my closet, which is something, as an adult, I didn't think I'd have, but I actually love now," he says. "I think it's funny because, obviously, you wear those, and you wouldn't necessarily think to put those on before you leave the house, but I've started to do that, and it keeps the kid in me on a more playful note."

