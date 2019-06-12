Chicago's Willis Tower SkyDeck Ledge Cracks Under Tourists' Feet Leaving Visitors Terrified

Image zoom Facebook

Tourists visiting the Willis Tower SkyDeck in Chicago were left horrified when the protective layer of the attraction’s glass ledge cracked.

The terrifying incident happened Monday on the Tower’s 103rd floor, which is the location of the deck that gives visitors a panoramic view of not only Chicago but also Lake Michigan and parts of Indiana.

Visitors are encouraged to stand on the deck’s ledge so that when they look down they can see the city below them.

However, when visitors attempted this on Monday, the protective layer that covers the bottom of the ledge shattered beneath their feet.

Eyewitness Jesus Pintado explained to NBC Chicago that he was with his parents and family members at the SkyDeck when he heard a “boom.”

A woman and two children were on the ledge when the protective layer cracked, Pintado said.

Pintado also spoke to CBS Chicago saying, “There was a woman with two kids and they just looked pale and scared because the floor just cracked.”

Another tourist named Karly Pintado also witnessed the crack explaining to CBS Chicago “I’m scared of heights in general so when I saw that happen, I was like nope, not going on.”

The Willis Tower did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A spokesperson for the attraction told USA Today “The protective coating, which acts like a screen protector for the Ledge experienced some minor cracking.”

“No one was ever in danger and the Ledge was immediately closed.”

The spokesperson also revealed that the protective layer has since been replaced and was reopened on Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time travelers experienced a major scare at the Willis Tower.

In 2014, NBC Chicago reported that there was a crack under tourists.

Tourist Alejandro Garibay, who was standing on the glass enclosure with his two cousins, told the outlet he grew startled when he heard cracking.

“Crazy feeling and experience,” Garibay recounted.

The structure was closed off and the glass was replaced.

A spokesperson for the Tower said at the time that visitors were “never in any danger.”