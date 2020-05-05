To celebrate National Nurses Week, CheapCaribbean is asking you to nominate a nurse for a free vacation

Nurses across the country have been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to care for patients fighting this daunting disease.

Now, CheapCaribbean wants to give back to 50 nurses to show their appreciation and gratitude for all their work during this difficult time. To celebrate National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6 to 12, CheapCaribbean is launching a “Beach Shift” giveaway, offering a free vacation to one nurse from every state in the U.S.

Starting May 6, you can nominate a nurse you know to win a three-night, all-inclusive stay at their choice of 37 Riu Hotels & Resorts in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. To nominate a nurse, just fill out this brief form and explain why you think they deserve a “Beach Shift.”

CheapCaribbean will randomly select a winner from each state, and the winner can travel at their convenience between August 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021. Check out the full terms and conditions on the contest website.

Riu has hotels and resorts in a number of beautiful beach destinations in Mexico, including Los Cabos, Cancun, and Playa del Carmen, plus properties in Central America and the Caribbean.

Looking for other ways to help frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic? Learn how to make face masks for hospitals, buy meals (or vacations) for frontline workers, or help procure personal protective equipment for those who need it. Of course, one of the best ways to help frontline workers right now is to simply stay home to help flatten the curve and slow the spread of the virus.