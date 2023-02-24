Chase Chrisley Jets Off to Miami with Fiancée Emmy Medders as Parents Serve Time in Prison

'Chrisley Knows Best' stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving time for bank fraud and tax evasion

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 24, 2023 02:06 PM
Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders vacation in Miami
Photo: Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty; Chase Chrisley/Instagram

Chase Chrisley is leaving his worries behind him.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, shared a glimpse of his Miami getaway with fiancée Emmy Medders while his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve time in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion.

The happy couple both took to their Instagram Stories to document their sunny escape, including their lodging arrangements at Hotel Greystone.

"Back home," Chase wrote over a shot of the hotel's lobby. The historic Miami hotel is owned by the family of Blaine Bowen — a good friend of the reality star's sister, Savannah — and both Chase and Savannah have enjoyed stays there before.

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders vacation in Miami
Chase Chrisley/Instagram

Before arriving at the hotel, Chase uploaded a snap to his Instagram Story of him and his bride-to-be shortly after they touched down in Miami. Chase and Medders are based in Nashville, Tennessee, where Chrisley Knows Best is filmed.

Chase also showed off the private jacuzzi from their penthouse suite, while Medders shared a clip of her enjoying the Florida weather on her Story.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Chase Chrisley/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Emmy Medders/Instagram

While the couple had been on and off since summer of 2020, Chase decided to take their relationship to the next level and propose to his then-girlfriend in October 2022 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee.

"It was the perfect night," Chase told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview following the engagement. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together."

To make their big day extra special, Chase rented out the 12,000-seat-stadium and arranged for 175,000 rose petals to be laid out in the shape of a heart across the field.

"I was so surprised," Medders revealed. "I had no idea it was happening."

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: (L-R) Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While the happy couple have been basking in pre-marital bliss, Chase will have to start planning his wedding without the help of his parents as a result of their $36 million fraud case.

Todd and Julie were both sentenced in November 2022 following a jury's conviction in June on the basis of bank fraud and tax evasion. On Jan. 17, Todd arrived at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola to start his 12-year sentence, while his wife is serving a seven-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky.

The two reality stars are also expected to carry out an additional 16 months of probation following their release, though they are currently working on appealing their case.

