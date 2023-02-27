Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Share a Kiss in Miami as Parents Serve Time in Prison

Chase Chrisley is enjoying a romantic getaway with fiancée Emmy Medders.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, kissed his wife-to-be in a selfie she posted from a vacation in Miami.

"Sunshine and palm trees make me happy," wrote Medders, 27, in the caption.

She also shared photos of the two of them hanging out by their penthouse's private jacuzzi and getting some sun on the roof, as well as some from their walk down a palm tree-lined trail.

The trip comes after Chase's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported to prison to begin their respective sentences in their $30 million tax fraud trial.

Chase and Medders, who live in Nashville, previously shared a glimpse of their stay at Hotel Greystone, which is owned by Blaine Bowen, a friend of Chase's sister Savannah Chrisley. "Back home," Chase wrote on his Instagram Story with a photo from the hotel's lobby.

Although Chase and Medders were on and off since 2020, they got engaged in October at First Horizon Park in Nashville, where he rented out the 12,000-seat baseball stadium and had 175,000 rose petals arranged in the shape of a heart on the field.

"I was so surprised," Medders exclusively told PEOPLE of the proposal. "I had no idea it was happening."

Chase added: "It was the perfect night. There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together."

A federal judge sentenced Todd and Julie Chrisley, 50, in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. Todd is serving his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, while Julie has begun her seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky. Both parties will be required to serve 16 months of probation after completing their respective sentences.

Todd and Julie are currently in the process of appealing their case. Meanwhile, Savannah, 25, is taking care of her younger brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10.