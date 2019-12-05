You Can See A Charlie Brown Christmas Come to Life in 2 Million Pounds of Carved Ice at this Hotel

Image zoom

To kick off the holiday season, one Texas resort is taking A Charlie Brown Christmas off the small screen and into a life-size exhibit made entirely from ice.

The Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas, is home to the annual holiday attraction ICE! — a 17,500-square-foot ice exhibit created from over 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice. For the attraction’s 15th year, the display is centered on characters and friends from the 1965 animated television special by Charles Schultz.

When visitors walk inside, they are immediately greeted with vibrant colors and familiar characters and scenes from the movie, according to a press release from the hotel. Each life-size attraction is carved by Chinese master ice artisans who travel over 6,000 miles from Harbin, China, just for the event.

Image zoom

Before the exhibit can open, the carvers work from pencil sketches for 30 days to create the ice sculptures.

During this time, and while the exhibit is in session, the space is kept at a constant 9 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure the ice is intact. And because it’s so cold, visitors are given complimentary parkas for the experience.

Image zoom

RELATED: Merry and Bright! See How Celebrities Are Decorating Their Homes for the Holidays

The final display boasts 6,500 300-pound blocks of ice in various colors, as well as frosted ice that resembles snow and clear ice to look like crystal. The blocks get their brilliant colors by mixing simple food coloring in with the water and then freezing the blocks for 60 hours.

There are 11 rooms that make up the exhibit — not only can guests feast their eyes on Charlie Brown, Linus, Sally, Lucy, and even Snoopy and his doghouse, they can also enjoy six two-story ice slides, an ice bar, and a life-size Nativity scene.

RELATED: This London Hotel Built Massive Christmas Displays Made Entirely of Legos

Image zoom

Image zoom

Outside of the ice village, the resort also offers a snow tubing hill, outdoor ice skating rink and gingerbread house decorating, all happening on the grounds of the 125-acre property decked out in Christmas decorations.

The exhibit is open every day of the holiday season and runs through Jan. 5. Tickets cost $24 for adults and $15 for kids. For more information, visit the Gaylord Texas website.