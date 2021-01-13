Rebel Wilson Sports a Zip-Up Swimsuit in Palm Beach, Plus More Celeb Vacations!

Gotta getaway! The Selling Sunset star headed to La Quinta, California, with fiancé Tarek El Moussa and his two kids - daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 - whom he shares with ex Christina Haack.

"It's been so nice to relax by the pool, be lazy and not do my hair or makeup (I know all the girls can relate) and just spend some quality time with the kiddos," she captioned this poolside snap.