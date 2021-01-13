Rebel Wilson Sports a Zip-Up Swimsuit in Palm Beach, Plus More Celeb Vacations!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and more stars share a peek inside their travels on Instagram  

By Hannah Chubb
Updated May 31, 2021 05:12 PM

Rebel Wilson

Credit: Rebel Wilson Instagram

"Palm Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida now," the actress captioned her seaside snap in a curve-hugging one-piece swimsuit, Givenchy sandals and a brimmed hat. 

Kylie Jenner

Credit: Kylie jenner/ instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and reality star jetted off to a tropical paradise while celebrating the birthday of one of her best friends, Yris Palmer. Palmer's daughter Ayla and Jenner's daughter Stormi were also in attendance! "Heavenly," the star captioned this photo from the beach. 

Clare Crawley

Credit: clare crawley/ Instagram

"Maui, you don't disappoint!" wrote the former Bachelorette, who visited the Hawaiian island with her on-and-off boyfriend, who was the winner of her season, Dale Moss.

Sonja Morgan

Credit: sonja morgan/ instagram

From the Hudson River to the Pacific Ocean! The Real Housewives of New York star recently traveled to Mexico for some "#history #goodfood #nicepeople and #beauty," she wrote. The reality star stayed at Cala de Mar in Ixtapa. 

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert

Credit: Caelynn Miller-Keyes/ instagram; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

These Bachelor Nation stars are back in paradise! "Yesterday Dean surprised me and took me back to where we had our first date two years ago," Miller-Keyes captioned this photo from the restaurant in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where the pair spent time one-on-one for the first time on Bachelor in Paradise.

Jordyn Woods

"Pinch me, I'm dreaming…" the model wrote of her recent trip to St. Lucia with her boyfriend, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns. The pair, who made their relationship Instagram official back in September, celebrated their one-year anniversary on the Caribbean island. 

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

Credit: Jason Tartick Instagram

The Bachelor Nation stars celebrated their recent engagement with a trip down to Mexico with Bristowe's parents, where they enjoyed plenty of time by the water. "...and just like that the 'discussions' have already commenced, destination or hometown wedding?" Tartick captioned this beach photo

Billie Lourd

Credit: Billie Lourd Instagram

The actress and new mom soaked in the sunset while vacationing South of the Border, captioning this photo with two hashtags: "#serenescene" and "#mexicorocks."

Andi Dorfman

Credit: Andi Dorfman Instagram

"Happier than ... [pig emoji]," joked the former Bachelorette, who met up with a pack of beach pigs while cruising around Staniel Cay, an island in the Bahamas. 

Jana Kramer

Credit: Jana Kramer/Instagram

The country singer headed to Napa Valley, Califoria, for some wine tasting in the wake of her recent split from husband Mike Caussin. "Napa. Give me all the [red wine emoji]. So excited to perfect my @onebrickwine Cabernet tomorrow but first pool, peace, and resting the mind," she captioned this bikini shot from Solage Resort

Lily Collins, Ashley Park and Camille Razat

Credit: Lily Collins/Instagram

Filming for Season 2 of Emily in Paris has officially begun! Collins, who plays Emily in the Netflix hit, shared this photo to Instagram, writing, "The girls are back. Reunited and it feels so good!" The group appears to be filming in St. Tropez, in the South of France. 

Minka Kelly

Credit: Minka Kelly/Instagram

"When it feels good to feel good," wrote the bikini-clad actress, smiling beside a palm tree. The star appears to have been in Mexico for a yoga retreat, later posting about making progress with the "best acroyoga teacher in the game." 

Olivia Culpo

Credit: Olivia Culpo/Instagram

The former Miss Universe bared her abs in a white swimsuit while sunning on the beach in the Maldives, a celeb-favorite island destination in the Indian Ocean. She stayed at the Baglioni Resort.

Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark

Credit: Tayshia Adams/Instagram

"Slowly but surely making him a Newport fan," the former Bachelorette and California native captioned this photo of her and her fiancé boating in Newport Beach. The pair, who got engaged on the most recent season of the show, have been living together in New York City. 

Cassie Randolph

Credit: Cassie Randolph/Instagram

The reality star, who won Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, jetted off to Cozumel, Mexico, with her family, enjoying some rest and relaxation in honor of her 26th birthday. "Quite literally paradise," she wrote of the beachy destination.  

Molly Sims

Credit: Molly Sims/Instagram

"Arrived in paradise with just my husband & no babies while sipping Palomas on the beach in a GREAT dress.... I am terribly upset," joked the Yes Day actress, who recently took a trip to St. Barts. "P.S. I haven't left my kids in a year!!" she said, adding the hashtag "#parentsgonewild."

Real Housewives All-Stars

Credit: ramona singer/ instagram

Several Real Housewives franchise cast members set off to Turks and Caicos to film the upcoming All-Stars spin-off reality series, set to air on Peacock. The stars, all pictured here, include Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Kyle Richards

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young

Credit: tarek el moussa/ instagram

"Our first family luau," El Moussa captioned this sweet shot of him and his fiancée with his two kids - daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 - in Maui, Hawaii. "The number one reason I work so hard is to be able to spend times like these with my whole family, parents too, and share experiences with the people I love," wrote the Flip or Flop star. Both El Moussa and Young's moms joined them on the trip. 

Chase Rice and Jake Owen

Credit: chase rice/ Instagram

"New band," joked "Lonely If You Are" singer Rice, posing with fellow country music star Owen and two guitar-playing friends they met on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Maren Morris

Credit: maren morris/ instagram

The "Bones" singer flaunted her tan in a strappy orange bikini with a series of photos from her tropical vacation with husband Ryan Hurd. "Tan almost everywhere. Jan almost everywhere," she captioned the post with a The Office reference. 

Thomas Rhett

Credit: thomas rhett/ instagram

"Let's see your best dad pose," the country singer joked, his camera in one hand and his youngest daughter, Lennon Love, 1, in the other. He and his family recently traveled to Hawaii, where they stayed on the North Shore of Oahu.

Danica Patrick

Credit: Danica patrick/ instagram

"Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you," wrote the retired race car driver, going Instagram official with Carter Comstock, the co-founder of meal-prep company Freshly, with this smooched-up shot from their trip with friends to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. 

Simone Biles

Credit: simone biles/ instagram

The Olympic gymnast and her boyfriend, football player Jonathan Owens, have been soaking up the sun in Florida. "With you is where I want to be," Biles captioned this bikini-baring photo

Meghan King

Credit: Meghan king/ Instagram

Hiking with wine? Yes, please! "I think this kinda sums up the essence of me: hiking in Yosemite in all the wrong clothes with a glass of cab + designer bag," joked the Real Housewives of Orange County alum. 

Heather Rae Young

Credit: Amazon

Gotta getaway! The Selling Sunset star headed to La Quinta, California, with fiancé Tarek El Moussa and his two kids - daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 - whom he shares with ex Christina Haack.

"It's been so nice to relax by the pool, be lazy and not do my hair or makeup (I know all the girls can relate) and just spend some quality time with the kiddos," she captioned this poolside snap.

Ryan Phillippe

Credit: Amazon

"France quarantaine: Jour 1," wrote the actor, enjoying a soak in the hot tub in front of the mountains in Chamonix, France, for his first day of self-isolation. 

Kourtney Kardashian

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a series of photos from her recent snowy getaway to Deer Valley, Utah, with her new boyfriend, Travis Barker, and their respective children. Here, she's pictured "chilling" with her youngest son, Reign, 6.

Dan Levy

Credit: Dan Levy/Instagram

"At one with nātûré," joked the Schitt's Creek star, taking in the towering trees in Big Sur, California. 

Maren Morris

Credit: Maren Morris/Instagram

"Oh glory, I'll fly away..." the country singer captioned this photo, borrowing lyrics from an Alan Jackson song. The star enjoyed the great outdoors - and some fly fishing! - at Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee.

Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet

Credit: Melissa Alcena

The Selling Sunset stars took a break from the real estate high life in the Bahamas, checking into the SLS Baha Mar in Nassau. The pair, who tied the knot in March 2018, were spotted lounging in a private cabana at Bungalow pool and snapping photos in The Grotto at Dean's Blue Hole pool (like this one Romain shared on Instagram). "Never wanna leave! Having the best time with @maryfitzgerld," he wrote. They also met the resort's flock of native flamingos and enjoyed a treatment at its ESPA spa. 

Melissa Gorga and Chrishell Stause

Credit: Melissa Gorga Instagram

Bravo meets Netflix! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and the Selling Sunset realtor struck a pose after meeting for the first time at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. 

Ryan Serhant

Credit: Ryan Serhant Instagram

"Today is a good day," wrote the Million Dollar Listing New York star from the turquoise waters of Turks and Caicos. 

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Credit: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Instagram

"Careful how you play your cards when you have a QUEEN in your hands," wrote the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, posing with her husband, Kroy Biermann,  in front of the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck in Las Vegas. 

Sonja Morgan

Credit: Renau Destine

The Real Housewives star enjoyed a sun-filled getaway with her family at Wymara Resort and Villas in Turks & Caicos, where she strolled on the beach and sipped a cocktail poolside. 

Kristin Cavallari

Credit: Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

"You know the saying 'what happens in Cabo, stays in Cabo,'" the mom of three captioned this cheeky shot in front of popular nightclub El Squid Roe in Cabo, Mexico. The star recently described Cabo as her "second home." 

Natalie Portman

Credit: Natalie Portman/Instagram

The actress has been busy filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia, but made time for a little romantic sightseeing with her husband, Benjamin Millepied. "Favorite person to explore the Blue Mountains with," the star captioned this shot of them in front of some scenic mountain views in New South Wales. 

Taylor Lautner

Credit: Taylor Lautner/Instagram

The actor and his girlfriend Taylor Dome enjoyed a "Weekend for the ages" while sipping vino at Montage Healdsburg in California's wine country. 

Tyler Cameron

Credit: Tyler Cameron/Instagram

"Cabana boy for hire," joked the Bachelorette runner-up - who recently appeared as a special guest on his best friend Matt James's season of the Bachelor. The reality star enjoyed some rest and relaxation at Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos in Mexico. 

Teresa Giudice

Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is hanging out with her one and only at the One&Only Mandarina resort in Mexico! "Forever is not enough time to Lovvve you the way I want to," she captioned this waterfront photo with new boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

Lana Condor

Credit: Lana Condor/Instagram

"Omgigoodness take me backkkk" the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star captioned a series of tropical shots from a trip to "paradise" at the Four Seasons Resort in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Kristin Cavallari

Credit: Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

"The bubbles hit ya harder in the altitude," joked the Very Cavallari star and mom of three, holding a flute of sparkling rosé while vacationing at Blackberry Mountain, a resort in the heart of Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains. 

Simone Biles

Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

"I love you more than I love Belize and that's a lot," the Olympic gymnast wrote of her football player boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, on their recent sunny vacation to the Central American country.

Luann de Lesseps

Credit: LuAnn de Lesseps/Instagram

"Burning Man vibes," the Real Housewives of New York star wrote of her boho outfit and flower crown on a recent visit to Tulum, Mexico. 

Jessie James and Eric Decker

Credit: Jessie James Decker/Instagram

The country star and former NFL player celebrated being together "10 years next month" with a family trip to the Dominican Republic. 

Kourtney Kardashian

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"Dear summer," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a series of throwback photos from a trip to Colorado with her kids and friends. 

Jasmine Tookes

Credit: Jasmine Tookes/Instagram

"The coziest days in the perfect home," the Victoria's Secret model wrote of a recent trip to snowy Park City, Utah, with friends including fellow model Kelsey Merritt. 

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Credit: ciara/ instagram

Love takes flight! The married singer and NFL quarterback jetted off on a trip out West to celebrate Valentine's Day. "Sweet Times With My Sweet Love ❤️," wrote the mom of three.

Molly Sims

Credit: Molly sims/ instagram

"He's our Valentine everyday ♥️," the model and actress wrote of her husband, Scott Stuber, with whom she shares sons Brooks, 8, and Grey, 4, and daughter Scarlett, 5. The family of five has been enjoying a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico.

Hilary Swank

Credit: Hilary swank/ instagram

The Away star enjoyed "a beautiful sunset winter walk" through the mountains with her rescue dog, Mama Moon. 

Jaden Smith

Credit: jaden smith/ instagram

The Life in a Year actor shared some photos from a recent trip to Verona, Italy, and gave a playful nod to Romeo and Juliet with his caption:  "Where We Lay Our Scene."

Kim Kardashian West

Credit: Kim Kardashian West Instagram

Several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan took a trip to Turks and Caicos in honor of Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's 3rd birthday - and shared plenty of beachy photos to Instagram. Here, the mother of four posted a photo with her two daughters - North, 7, and Chicago, 3 - writing, "Girls Trip!"

Russell Wilson

Credit: Russell Wilson Instagram

He might not be in the Super Bowl - but he is in Hawaii! "Big Win for the Home Team" the Seattle Seahawks quarterback captioned this photo with his 6-month-old son Win, whom he shares with his wife Ciara, in Maui.  

Tyler Hubbard

Credit: Hayley Hubbard Instagram

The Florida Georgia Line musician took a trip to snowy Sun Valley, Idaho, with his wife Hayley and their three kids: sons Luca and Atlas and daughter Olivia. 

"Even though this year Tyler wasn't able to snowboard and we were homebodies due to the pandemic, it was still just as special," Hayley captioned this snapshot from the trip, using the hashtag, "#happyplace." 

Teresa Giudice

Credit: Teresa Giudice Instagram

From Jersey to Hollywood! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a sweet snap of her and her new "boo," Luis "Louie" Ruelas, hiking on a recent trip to California. The pair went Instagram official in December 2020. 

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Credit: Alicia Keys Instagram

The married musicians packed up their family (and two big cars!) for a "Family road trip." The pair share two sons: Egypt, 10, and Genesis, 6. "Whose car are you riding in? And check the essentials," Keys joked in the caption, pointing out the musical gear - like a keyboard, record player and speaker - in the trunk. 

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Credit: Gabrielle Union-Wade Instagram

The married former basketball player and actress joked around in the water on a recent trip to Jamaica to celebrate Wade's 39th birthday. 

Michael B. Jordan

Credit: Michael b jordan/ instagram

Yep, that's our Sexiest Man Alive! The Black Panther star and his new girlfriend Lori Harvey (who snapped this steamy shot) recently jetted off on a romantic getaway to the Caribbean island of St. Barts. "Spf 1000 pls," Jordan wrote. 

Christine Quinn

Credit: Christine Quinn/ instagram

The Selling Sunset star showed off her "messy brows" while soaking up the sun on a recent trip to Bora Bora. 

