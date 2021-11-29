Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Take a Family Trip to Prague — Plus More Celeb Vacations!

After getting married on November 11, the Paris in Love star and her new husband, Carter Reum, jetted off to Bora Bora for the "First stop on our honeymoon world tour," as Hilton captioned this photo.

"Swimming in the South Pacific oceans with my love," she added, along with the hashtags "#ParisAroundTheWorld," "#MyDreamHoneymoon" and "#ParisInLove."