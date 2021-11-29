Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Take a Family Trip to Prague — Plus More Celeb Vacations!

Stars share a peek inside their winter travels

By Hannah Chubb November 29, 2021 12:54 PM

1 of 10

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Credit: Elsa Pataky/Instagram

The Thor star and his model wife took a family trip to Prague in the Czech Republic with their kids, where they enjoyed walking the cobblestone streets, taking in the views and, of course, eating some sweet treats

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Eric and Jessie James Decker

Credit: Jessie James Decker/Instagram

The Decker family spent Thanksgiving weekend in sunny Cancun! "A week of fun in the sun with my crew," wrote the country singer, who shares three kids — daughter Vivianne, 7, and sons Forrest, 3, and Eric II, 6 —with her NFL alum husband. "We had a ball but I have to say I got butterflies on the plane back thinking about putting up the [Christmas] tree."

3 of 10

Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet

Credit: mary fitzgerald / instagram

From the Sunset Strip to Morocco! "Cheers to Marrakesh and the newest season of Selling Sunset dropping at midnight tonight on @netflix!" Fitzgerald, who married Bonnet on the Season 2 finale of the hit real estate reality show, captioned this photo on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Elizabeth Banks

Credit: elizabeth banks/ instagram

"Ya'll," the Charlie's Angels actress simply captioned this photo from atop a palm tree in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. "#outofofficeon," she added. 

Advertisement

5 of 10

Paris Hilton

Credit: Shutterstock

After getting married on November 11, the Paris in Love star and her new husband, Carter Reum, jetted off to Bora Bora for the "First stop on our honeymoon world tour," as Hilton captioned this photo.

"Swimming in the South Pacific oceans with my love," she added, along with the hashtags "#ParisAroundTheWorld," "#MyDreamHoneymoon" and "#ParisInLove." 

6 of 10

Kourtney Kardashian

"La romántica," the newly engaged Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum captioned this bikini selfie from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she's vacationing with her fiancé, Travis Barker. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Jared Leto

Credit: jared leto/ instagram

The House of Gucci star recently spent some time adventuring in Italy with friends — and took in plenty of incredible views!

"Sardinia," he captioned this photo of himself seemingly repelling down the side of a cliff.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Maria Menounos

Credit: maria menounos/ instagram

The actress and entertainment reporter had a 'dam good time exploring the streets of Amsterdam with her husband, Keven Undergaro. 

"Amsterdam was so cool!" she captioned this canalside shot. "The funny thing is that the weather forecast said 100% rain for our entire trip and we just kept getting lucky with great weather."

Advertisement

9 of 10

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

Credit: hannah godwin/ instagram

The engaged Bachelor Nation alums have been enjoying a romantic vacation to the Maldives, where they're staying in an overwater bungalow at Ozen Life Maadhoo, an all-inclusive resort in South Malé Atoll.

"Life chats all day, any guesses?" Godwin captioned this shot

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: Vanessa Hudgens/instagram

Paradise! The Princess Switch star recently shared some oceanside photos from her romantic vacation to Hodges Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua with her boyfriend, MLB player Cole Tucker. "Just magic," she wrote.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Hannah Chubb