Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Take a Family Trip to Prague — Plus More Celeb Vacations!
Stars share a peek inside their winter travels
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
The Thor star and his model wife took a family trip to Prague in the Czech Republic with their kids, where they enjoyed walking the cobblestone streets, taking in the views and, of course, eating some sweet treats.
Eric and Jessie James Decker
The Decker family spent Thanksgiving weekend in sunny Cancun! "A week of fun in the sun with my crew," wrote the country singer, who shares three kids — daughter Vivianne, 7, and sons Forrest, 3, and Eric II, 6 —with her NFL alum husband. "We had a ball but I have to say I got butterflies on the plane back thinking about putting up the [Christmas] tree."
Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet
From the Sunset Strip to Morocco! "Cheers to Marrakesh and the newest season of Selling Sunset dropping at midnight tonight on @netflix!" Fitzgerald, who married Bonnet on the Season 2 finale of the hit real estate reality show, captioned this photo on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Banks
"Ya'll," the Charlie's Angels actress simply captioned this photo from atop a palm tree in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. "#outofofficeon," she added.
Paris Hilton
After getting married on November 11, the Paris in Love star and her new husband, Carter Reum, jetted off to Bora Bora for the "First stop on our honeymoon world tour," as Hilton captioned this photo.
"Swimming in the South Pacific oceans with my love," she added, along with the hashtags "#ParisAroundTheWorld," "#MyDreamHoneymoon" and "#ParisInLove."
Kourtney Kardashian
"La romántica," the newly engaged Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum captioned this bikini selfie from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she's vacationing with her fiancé, Travis Barker.
Jared Leto
The House of Gucci star recently spent some time adventuring in Italy with friends — and took in plenty of incredible views!
"Sardinia," he captioned this photo of himself seemingly repelling down the side of a cliff.
Maria Menounos
The actress and entertainment reporter had a 'dam good time exploring the streets of Amsterdam with her husband, Keven Undergaro.
"Amsterdam was so cool!" she captioned this canalside shot. "The funny thing is that the weather forecast said 100% rain for our entire trip and we just kept getting lucky with great weather."
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
The engaged Bachelor Nation alums have been enjoying a romantic vacation to the Maldives, where they're staying in an overwater bungalow at Ozen Life Maadhoo, an all-inclusive resort in South Malé Atoll.
"Life chats all day, any guesses?" Godwin captioned this shot.
Vanessa Hudgens
Paradise! The Princess Switch star recently shared some oceanside photos from her romantic vacation to Hodges Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua with her boyfriend, MLB player Cole Tucker. "Just magic," she wrote.