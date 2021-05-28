Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Take a Romantic Gondola Ride in Venice, Plus More Celeb Vacations!

Steph and Ayesha Curry, Kylie Jenner and more stars share a peek inside their travels on Instagram   

By Hannah Chubb
Updated June 16, 2021 08:54 PM

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Credit: orlando bloom/ instagram

That's amore! The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared a series of snaps from a recent trip to Venice, Italy, with the "Electric" singer.

The new parents were pictured taking a gondola ride while enjoying an Aperol spritz on Monday, as a source told PEOPLE, "Orlando and Katy arrived in Venice on Sunday. [Daughter] Daisy and [Bloom's son] Flynn are with them and also other family members. They toured the city on a gondola and enjoyed spritz."

Kristin Cavallari

Credit: Kristin cavallari/ instagram

"Date night," the Very Cavallari star captioned this silly photo from her trip down to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, holding hands with her "date": a statue.  

Sophia Bush

Credit: sophia bush/ instagram

The One Tree Hill alum embraced the great outdoors while visiting New Mexico, where she stayed at a 550,000-acre reserve called Vermejo. 

Tyler Hubbard

Credit: Hayley hubbard/ instagram

The Florida Georgia Line musician and his wife Hayley jetted off to Napa for their friends' wedding, and took advantage all of the destination had to offer throughout their stay.

"I don't think we could have possibly fit one more thing into this Napa weekend together!" Hayley captioned this photo from the vineyards. "Grateful for our reconnection time with each other and friends we haven't seen in so long!"

Emily Ratajkowski

Credit: Emily Ratajkowski Instagram

The supermodel and new mom gave off major mermaid vibes while celebrating her 30th birthday on a beachy vacation with baby. "Very happy bday girl," she wrote. The star welcomed son Sylvester Apollo in March with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young

Credit: Tarek El Moussa Instagram

Going to the chapel... but not getting married, yet! The Flip or Flop star and the Selling Sunset realtor visited Las Vegas to attend a friend's wedding. "Got a lot of messages from you guys saying to elope and marry @heatherraeyoung in a Vegas chapel too," El Moussa, who proposed to Young last July, wrote in the caption. "But I promise our time's coming and it can't come soon enough!" 

Tori Kelly

Credit: Tori Kelly Instagram

The "Dear No One" singer's trip to Naples, Italy, was what pizza dreams are made of! Kelly and her husband, André Murillo, traveled across Italy celebrating their third wedding anniversary, making stops in Rome, Positano and more. 

Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers and Miles & Keleigh Teller

Credit: Keleigh Sperry Teller/Instagram

The four friends recently took a couples' trip to Hawaii, where they enjoyed lots of nature and beautiful sunsets. Woodley and Teller starred together in the Divergent series and have stayed close since. Teller had an unfortunate experience during the getaway when, Keleigh says, he was "jumped by two men" in Maui. "This is now a criminal investigation," she shared.

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: vanessa hudgens / instagram

"The hike = worth it for the hot springs," the Princess Switch star captioned this shot from a recent soak on a trip to Utah, where she also visited Zion National Park. 

Shawn Johnson East

Credit: Shawn johnson / instagram

Baby bump on the go! "I guess you could consider this a perfect last trip before baby comes for @andrewdeast since he's the history buff BUT delicious food and cute shops means mama loves it too!" wrote the former Olympic gymnast, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Andrew East. The pair recently played tourist in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry

Credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram

The Golden State Warriors star and his food phenom wife are enjoying a little rest and relaxation now that the NBA regular season has come to the close. "Bliss feat. [strawberry emoji] margaritas," wrote Ayesha

Eric and Jessie James Decker

Credit: Jessie James Decker/Instagram

"Greece is for lovers," wrote the country singer, sharing a photo of herself smooching her former football player husband in the ocean. The couple is currently vacationing with their three kids in the Southeast European country. 

Teresa Giudice

Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

"I want to keep swinging a life time with you!!! #miamor," wrote the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, dipping her feet in the pool with her boyfriend, Louie Ruelas, on a recent trip to Tulum, Mexico. 

Kate Bosworth

Credit: Kate Bosworth/Instagram; Inset: John Shearer/Getty

The actress caught a glimpse of the Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse while standing on the sand in Carolina Beach, North Carolina. "There is so much beauty, so much wonder in the world," she captioned this photo. "Look out. Look up. And here's the big one - look in."

Kylie Jenner

Credit: Kylie jenner/ instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and reality star jetted off to a tropical paradise while celebrating the birthday of one of her best friends, Yris Palmer. Palmer's daughter Ayla and Jenner's daughter Stormi were also in attendance! "Heavenly," the star captioned this photo from the beach. 

Clare Crawley

Credit: clare crawley/ Instagram

"Maui, you don't disappoint!" wrote the former Bachelorette, who visited the Hawaiian island with her on-and-off boyfriend, who was the winner of her season, Dale Moss.

Sonja Morgan

Credit: sonja morgan/ instagram

From the Hudson River to the Pacific Ocean! The Real Housewives of New York star recently traveled to Mexico for some "#history #goodfood #nicepeople and #beauty," she wrote. The reality star stayed at Cala de Mar in Ixtapa. 

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert

Credit: Caelynn Miller-Keyes/ instagram; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

These Bachelor Nation stars are back in paradise! "Yesterday Dean surprised me and took me back to where we had our first date two years ago," Miller-Keyes captioned this photo from the restaurant in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where the pair spent time one-on-one for the first time on Bachelor in Paradise.

Jordyn Woods

"Pinch me, I'm dreaming…" the model wrote of her recent trip to St. Lucia with her boyfriend, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns. The pair, who made their relationship Instagram official back in September, celebrated their one-year anniversary on the Caribbean island. 

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

Credit: Jason Tartick Instagram

The Bachelor Nation stars celebrated their recent engagement with a trip down to Mexico with Bristowe's parents, where they enjoyed plenty of time by the water. "...and just like that the 'discussions' have already commenced, destination or hometown wedding?" Tartick captioned this beach photo

By Hannah Chubb