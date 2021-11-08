Where to Spot a Celebrity in Mexico
Want to vacation like an A-lister? Book a trip to one of these celeb-loved hotspots and let the relaxation begin
Four Seasons Punta Mita
Selena Gomez once spent four days here for a friend's bachelorette party (and managed to squeeze in a little Krahs swimwear modeling too). The luxury resort on Mexico's southwest coast has everything from huge poolside cabanas to the opportunity to take part in a sea turtle release.
Rosewood Mayakoba
Peleton star Ally Love hosted her blowout five-day wedding event at this high-end hotel on Mexico's Riviera Maya. The aisle was built overlooking the property's winding lagoons, while the parties (complete with fireworks) took place in the beachfront restaurants and secret gardens.
Ahead of the wedding, Ally took advantage of the spa's "Marry Oneself" experience, a four day "wellness journey" which incorporates Mayan-inspired treatments including an Apothecary massage using herbs from the spa's "Kuxtal" sensory garden and a culminating commitment ceremony led by the hotel's resident shaman.
One & Only Palmilla, Los Cabos
War Dogs star Miles Teller and his new wife, Keleigh Sperry, celebrated his 33rd birthday with a romantic getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico. The couple stayed at the luxury resort throughout their vacation, and went swimming in both the pool and the ocean. They were also spotted dining al fresco at Mexican-Mediterranean restaurant AGUA while taking in the ocean views.
Nobu Hotel Los Cabos
The celeb-loved hotspot is opening hotels all over the world, including this chic and relaxing outpost in Los Cabos — which hosted a huge number of celebs (including Eva Longoria, pictured) just for New Year's Eve 2020 alone.
Montage Los Cabos
As if you need any more proof that this hotel is romance central, this shot of Christina Haack's engagement to Joshua Hall should do the trick.
Fairmont Mayakoba
For a family-friendly getaway that had plenty for the parents to do too, Neil Patrick Harris jetted down with his husband and twins to the Fairmont Mayakoba, outside Playa del Carmen.
El Dorado Casitas Royale by Karisma
Former Bachelorette and current Dancing with the Stars competitor Hannah Brown hit the beach on Mexico's Riviera Maya with friends and fellow Bachelor Nation alums Demi Burnett and Heather Martin. The trio went sailing on a catamaran and took an ATV ride around the luxury property.
Moon Palace Golf & Spa Resort, Cancun
Steve Harvey and his family jetted off to Cancun, Mexico, to celebrate his wife Marjorie's 55th birthday. Staying in the resort's private golf villa, the Harveys relaxed poolside in a private cabana before dancing the night away at a Mexican-themed party for Marjorie, during which she was serenated by a mariachi band.
Palafitos-Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma
Ashley Greene and her husband Paul Khoury jetted off to Mexico for a romantic getaway at the adults-only, all-inclusive oasis of Palafitos-Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma. During their vacation, the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand on the beach and playfully taking photos of each other while relaxing on their private bungalow's deck.
Las Ventanas al Paraiso
Ryan Seacrest is a frequent visitor to Las Ventanas, a Rosewood resort in Los Cabos, Mexico — among many other stars. The hotel's easy proximity to L.A. means that "Las Ventanas has probably accommodated more celebrities than any other resort in the world," according to its website.
Tulum
The boutique hotels in this laid-back beach town in Mexico's Quintana Roo attract celebrities including Maren Morris (pictured), Julianne Hough and Drew Barrymore.
Careyes
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were spotted landing at this ultra-exclusive, ultra-private resort estate. It's considered to be "paparazzi-proof" due to its isolated nature (if you don't have a private plane, it's about a three-hour drive from Puerto Vallarta) and limited number of accommodations.