Where to Spot a Celebrity in Mexico

Want to vacation like an A-lister? Book a trip to one of these celeb-loved hotspots and let the relaxation begin

By Alex Apatoff November 08, 2021 08:30 AM

1 of 12

Four Seasons Punta Mita

Credit: Theresa Mingus

Selena Gomez once spent four days here for a friend's bachelorette party (and managed to squeeze in a little Krahs swimwear modeling too). The luxury resort on Mexico's southwest coast has everything from huge poolside cabanas to the opportunity to take part in a sea turtle release.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Rosewood Mayakoba

Credit: Miguel Juárez

Peleton star Ally Love hosted her blowout five-day wedding event at this high-end hotel on Mexico's Riviera Maya. The aisle was built overlooking the property's winding lagoons, while the parties (complete with fireworks) took place in the beachfront restaurants and secret gardens.

Ahead of the wedding, Ally took advantage of the spa's "Marry Oneself" experience, a four day "wellness journey" which incorporates Mayan-inspired treatments including an Apothecary massage using herbs from the spa's "Kuxtal" sensory garden and a culminating commitment ceremony led by the hotel's resident shaman. 

3 of 12

One & Only Palmilla, Los Cabos

Credit: Keleigh Teller/ Instagram; Frazer Harrison/Getty

War Dogs star Miles Teller and his new wife, Keleigh Sperry, celebrated his 33rd birthday with a romantic getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico. The couple stayed at the luxury resort throughout their vacation, and went swimming in both the pool and the ocean. They were also spotted dining al fresco at Mexican-Mediterranean restaurant AGUA while taking in the ocean views.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

 Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Credit: Nobu Los Cabos

The celeb-loved hotspot is opening hotels all over the world, including this chic and relaxing outpost in Los Cabos — which hosted a huge number of celebs (including Eva Longoria, pictured) just for New Year's Eve 2020 alone. 

Advertisement

5 of 12

Montage Los Cabos

Credit: christina haack/ instagram

As if you need any more proof that this hotel is romance central, this shot of Christina Haack's engagement to Joshua Hall should do the trick.

6 of 12

Fairmont Mayakoba

Credit: Neil Patrick Harris Instagram

For a family-friendly getaway that had plenty for the parents to do too, Neil Patrick Harris jetted down with his husband and twins to the Fairmont Mayakoba, outside Playa del Carmen. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

El Dorado Casitas Royale by Karisma

Credit: courtesy Hannah Brown

Former Bachelorette and current Dancing with the Stars competitor Hannah Brown hit the beach on Mexico's Riviera Maya with friends and fellow Bachelor Nation alums Demi Burnett and Heather Martin. The trio went sailing on a catamaran and took an ATV ride around the luxury property.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

Moon Palace Golf & Spa Resort, Cancun

Credit: Marjorie Harvey/Instagram

Steve Harvey and his family jetted off to Cancun, Mexico, to celebrate his wife Marjorie's 55th birthday. Staying in the resort's private golf villa, the Harveys relaxed poolside in a private cabana before dancing the night away at a Mexican-themed party for Marjorie, during which she was serenated by a mariachi band.

Advertisement

9 of 12

Palafitos-Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma

Credit: Karisma Hotels and Resorts

Ashley Greene and her husband Paul Khoury jetted off to Mexico for a romantic getaway at the adults-only, all-inclusive oasis of Palafitos-Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma. During their vacation, the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand on the beach and playfully taking photos of each other while relaxing on their private bungalow's deck.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

Las Ventanas al Paraiso

Credit: Courtesy Las Ventanas; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest is a frequent visitor to Las Ventanas, a Rosewood resort in Los Cabos, Mexico — among many other stars. The hotel's easy proximity to L.A. means that "Las Ventanas has probably accommodated more celebrities than any other resort in the world," according to its website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Tulum

The boutique hotels in this laid-back beach town in Mexico's Quintana Roo attract celebrities including Maren Morris (pictured), Julianne Hough and Drew Barrymore. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

Careyes

Credit: Courtesy Costa Careyes

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were spotted landing at this ultra-exclusive, ultra-private resort estate. It's considered to be "paparazzi-proof" due to its isolated nature (if you don't have a private plane, it's about a three-hour drive from Puerto Vallarta) and limited number of accommodations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Apatoff