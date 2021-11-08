Where to Spot a Celebrity in Mexico

Peleton star Ally Love hosted her blowout five-day wedding event at this high-end hotel on Mexico's Riviera Maya. The aisle was built overlooking the property's winding lagoons, while the parties (complete with fireworks) took place in the beachfront restaurants and secret gardens.

Ahead of the wedding, Ally took advantage of the spa's "Marry Oneself" experience, a four day "wellness journey" which incorporates Mayan-inspired treatments including an Apothecary massage using herbs from the spa's "Kuxtal" sensory garden and a culminating commitment ceremony led by the hotel's resident shaman.