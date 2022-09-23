Celebs Celebrating Halloween 2022 at Haunted Houses and Theme Parks

Yep, spooky season is here! See celebs getting their thrills at haunted houses and theme parks ahead of Halloween 2022

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Published on September 23, 2022 03:08 PM
01 of 08

Jack Dylan Grazer

Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam) attends Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sunday, September 18, 2022
Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood 

at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 18.

02 of 08

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson attends Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday, September 17, 2022
Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood 

at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 17.

03 of 08

Alesso & Erin Cummins

Alesso and Erin Cummins braved Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 11.

04 of 08

Lizzo

Halloween-Horror-Nights-Universal-Studios-Lizzo-01-092222

at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 10.

05 of 08

Encanto's Jared Bush, Yvett Merino, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán & Clark Spencer

Halloween at Disney
Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

meeting Bruno at Disney's Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on Sept. 10.

06 of 08

Harvey Guillen

Harvey Guillen ("What We Do in the Shadows") attends Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, September 9, 2022
Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood 

at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 9.

07 of 08

Dylan Minnette & Lydia Knight

Dylan Minnette ("13 Reasons Why") and singer Lydia Knight attend Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, September 9, 2022
Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood 

at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 9.

08 of 08

Demi Lovato

singer Demi Lovato attends Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sunday, September 18, 2022
Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood 

at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 8

