Reese Witherspoon
The Big Little Lies star and her husband Tim Roth had a “date night in Paris” ahead of her co-star Zoë Kravitz’s wedding in the French capital this weekend. Zoë’s dad Lenny Kravitz, her mom Lisa Bonet, Lisa’s husband Jason Momoa are also already in the city.
Witherspoon and Roth also visited the Eiffel Tower and the Louis Vuitton Foundation.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The couple arrived in the South of France for Nick’s older brother and bandmate Joe’s wedding to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. “It’s in the air [Heart],” Chopra Jonas captioned a photo of the pair.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, her Riverdale star husband and their three children, Michael, 22, Joaquin, 16, and Lola, 18, gathered for a sunset photo while on a family vacation together.
Joe Jonas
Ahead of their second wedding ceremony in France, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been enjoying a romantic visit to Paris. They dined at the Hotel Costes, shared a smooch in front of the Eiffel Tower and had a soak in a pair of clawfoot tubs, where Turner snapped a photo of her groom-to-be.
Kourtney Kardashian
While on vacation in Costa Rica with her ex Scott Disick and their children Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sported a brown one-piece swimsuit as she lounged in the sand. “Grateful,” she wrote alongside the image.
Heidi Klum
The supermodel shared a photo from her trip to Disneyland Paris, which she says is the “the happiest place on earth,” with her fiancé Tom Kaulitz and her children, whose faces she covered with smiling emojis.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
The engaged couple visited the all-inclusive resort, Brush Creek Ranch, in Saratoga, Wyoming, to celebrate their friend Karlie Kloss’s wedding to Joshua Kushner. “Wonderful weekend of being loved and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union,” Bloom captioned a romantic image of himself and Perry.
Eva Longoria
The Grand Hotel actress and producer celebrated her son Santiago’s first birthday at Disneyland. “Thank you to everyone @disneyland who helped make this day special, but especially to this guy here, MICKEY!!” she wrote alongside an adorable photo in front of the park’s iconic castle.
Jenna Fischer
While on vacation in Florida, The Office alum snapped a bikini photo with a conch shell that her sister “tripped over” before they discovered the creature inside was alive. “We walked it to a more secluded spot and let it go,” she wrote alongside the image. “So crazy to see this ocean life close up.”
Jenni Pulos
The Flipping Out star had a “mom fail” when she brought her daughter Alianna, 5, on Splash Mountain at Disneyland. “Drop #2 didn’t go so well,” Pulos wrote alongside an image of her daughter screaming while on the floom ride.
James Van Der Beek
“I think I need a waterfall,” the Dawsons Creek alum captioned a photo with his son Joshua, 7, while visiting Serenbe, Georgia. He asked his followers to “Like if you think I should have a #waterfall.” Adding, #GratuitousNatureShot.
Kate Hudson
The actress’s 8-month-old daughter Rani Rose took a nap in her arms while they eplored the Amalfi Coast in Italy by boat.
Pink
“Who wants to sponsor me?” Pink joked alongside an image of her wakeboarding on a lake. “I’m pretty sure I stood up for three minutes without eating it. I’ll ride for free stickers, beer and T-shirts.”